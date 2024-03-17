The Pittsburgh Steelers Updated 2024 Draft Picks

A few weeks ago, we passed along the list of selections the Pittsburgh Steelers held for the 2024 NFL Draft. And, oh boy, much has changed since then. From the time that article was posted, the Steelers traded WR Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers and QB Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles. Two major moves to shape and define the Steelers’ offseason.

Draft picks were involved in both that impacted the team’s draft order. So, for now until it perhaps is changed again, here are the team’s selections in next month’s draft.

Steelers 2024 NFL Draft Picks

1. 20th Overall – First Round

2. 51st Overall – Second Round

3. 84th Overall – Third Round

4. 98th Overall – Third Round

5. 119th Overall – Fourth Round

6. 178th Overall – Sixth Round

7. 195th Overall – Sixth Round

They have seven selections, the same number as they had to begin the offseason, though in a different arrangement. Instead of back-to-back picks in the fourth round, they have a pair in the third, though they aren’t consecutive. And they now own a pair of sixth-round picks instead of a sixth and a seventh. Despite all these moves, Pittsburgh still has a large gap between the fourth and sixth rounds, not owning a fifth.

The last time Pittsburgh held the 20th overall pick was in 2022, the selection they used to select Pickett (though they tried to trade up with Houston to get him even earlier). Prior to that, they hadn’t turned in their card at No. 20 since DL Daryl Sims in 1985. Both selections lasted just two seasons.

Pittsburgh last picked a player 51st overall during their dynasty run, taking DL Bob Barber in 1975. He never played a down for the team. DL DeMarvin Leal was the last pick at No. 84, another player from that ’22 class on the verge of being off the roster. He’ll need a serious turnaround this summer to stick.

Incredibly, Pittsburgh hasn’t held the 98th selection since 1966, selecting RB Emerson Boozer. He went on to have a productive career and won a Super Bowl. But it was with the New York Jets instead of the Steelers. No Steeler has ever been selected 119th overall.

The Chris Berman-favorite FB Chris Fuamatu-Ma’afala was the last Steeler taken at No. 178, a sixth-round selection in 1998. QB Jim Miller, now a well-known personality on Sirius who visits St. Vincent once per year, was also taken with that pick in 1994.

Finally, Pittsburgh will hope No. 195 will prove to again be a good-luck charm. WR Antonio Brown was taken with that pick in 2010, one of the best Day Three picks in NFL history, even knowing how ugly things ended.

Of course, this is all just a history lesson and has no bearing on the successes or failures of the 2024 class. And no one knows if the Steelers will actually make all these draft picks. Omar Khan’s done plenty of draft move dancing before and during since replacing Kevin Colbert, showing more of a willingness to move up and down the board during draft weekend. But this is where the team sits with about five weeks to go until draft day, a critical one for a Steelers’ roster with holes to fill.