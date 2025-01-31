Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: 2023 Rookie Class Recap

The 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers rookie class just completed their second season. Time to see how OT Broderick Jones, CB Joey Porter Jr., NT Keeanu Benton, and TE Darnell Washington stacked up against their draft class contemporaries. I’ll also comment on the rest of the class.

Here is how the Steelers players picked in the first three rounds of the 2023 draft stack up statistically against their contemporaries after two regular seasons of play:

Offensive Tackle

Name G/GS O/ST Snaps Hold False Start Other Declined or offset Total Penalties Sacks Allowed Paris Johnson 31/31 1998/121 7 1 1 4 9 9 Darnell Wright 33/33 2155/105 5 10 3 3 18 9 Peter Skoronski 31/31 1956/105 4 1 1 0 6 10 Broderick Jones 34/27 1840/138 6 2 4 0 12 14 Anton Harrison 33/33 2056/124 3 3 1 0 7 8

Stats from Pro Football Reference Except Sacks from Pro Football Focus

Tackle Summary

These five offensive linemen have started the bulk of the games played in their first two seasons – all first-round picks. Peter Skoronski was shifted to guard by the Titans, but I will continue to include him. The Bears’ Darnell Wright and Jaguars’ Anton Harrison play right tackle. Arizona’s Paris Johnson played right tackle his rookie year, switched to left tackle in 2024 with the retirement of D.J. Humphries. Broderick Jones mostly played right tackle, but may shift to left tackle, his natural position, in 2025.

I have Anton Harrison at the top. He gave up the least sacks. He also committed the second least penalties. Then I have Paris Johnson, Darnell Wright, and Peter Skoronski behind Harrison. Wright has committed a high 18 penalties, but he plays on a terrible Bears offensive line. He gave up just two of the Bears league-leading 68 sacks in 2024. Johnson missed the last three games to a knee injury. Skoronski on another bad line. He committed the least penalties, going 343 total snaps between infractions. Broderick Jones has the second worst penalty rate. Officials flag him every 131.4 snaps, and he has the worst sack rate, giving up a sack every 131.4 snaps. It would be worse if I only counted passing downs. Broderick lags behind the rest by a significant margin. Pittsburgh has to get a coach to develop his skills, or they will be wasted.

Cornerback

Name G Snaps D/ST INTs PDs FF FR Tackles MT% Tgts RECs Com% TDs Devon Witherspoon 31 1987/75 1 25 2 0 177 13.2 172 111 64.5 9 Emmanuel Forbes 22 965/43 2 13 0 0 50 19.4 74 46 62.2 3 Christian Gonzalez 20 1187/19 3 14 0 1 76 7.3 120 71 59.2 3 Deonte Banks 29 1632/57 2 23 1 0 116 7.2 170 105 61.8 10 Joey Porter Jr 33 1778/197 2 17 0 0 113 8.9 149 84 56.4 1 Julius Brents 11 564/57 1 6 1 1 50 10.7 58 38 65.5 2 Jartavius Martin 32 1308/339 3 7 3 0 133 8.3 58 34 58.6 2 Cory Trice Jr 6 193/60 1 2 0 0 21 4.5 22 17 77.3 1

stats via Pro Football Reference

Cornerback Summary

Quite a bit of movement within this group after playing two seasons. Quan Martin surged to the top. He made a game changing pick-6 in the playoff game against the Lions. He’s only been assessed one penalty over two seasons on a punt play. His three interceptions and three forced fumbles are at the top of the group.

After missing most of his rookie season to a torn labrum and separated shoulder, Christian Gonzalez put together a solid second season. He’s tied for lead in interceptions and had lowest quarterback rating in the group. His solid season placed him on the AP All-Pro second team and second in this group.

Devonte Witherspoon stays in third, but he gets most of the accolades. He was a 2023 All-Rookie and second team All-Pro. He’s also been named to the Pro Bowl both years. He leads the group with 25 deflected passes and 177 tackles. But I rank him lower due to his giving up nine touchdowns, which is second highest in the group. And his 13.2 percent missed tackles are the highest in the group.

Joey Porter led the group after the rookie season, but his regression in 2024 takes him down to fourth. His 20 accepted penalties cost his team 262 penalty yards, by far the highest in both. He had twice as many penalties as the next highest DB in the group. He does keep receivers to a low 56.4 percent completion rate, but he has not produced splash plays and his performance in the playoffs lagged. Deonte Banks slips from second to fifth. He intercepted passes in two one-score games and had a 97-yard pick-6. These are significant contributions, but his 10 touchdowns given up leads the group. And nine penalties for 173 yards is very high.

Bottom of the Group

I have Cory Trice, Julius Brents, and Emmanuel Forbes in that order at the bottom. Trice has his arrow pointed up since he missed last season. He’s played only 253 snaps but intercepted a pass. He did get burned in his last game against Cincinnati covering Ja’Marr Chase, but that should sharpen his skills in the future. Julius Brents went on injured reserve after playing just one game in 2024. Brents surrendered the highest quarterback rating in the group. Washington waived Emmanuel Forbes after six games in 2024. The Rams signed him and he appeared in two more. He had the highest missed tackle rate – 18.4 percent.

Defensive Tackle

Name G Snaps D/ST PDs FF FR Sacks Tackles TFL/QBH Missed Tkl% Calijah Kancey 26 1118/8 1 1 1 11.5 54 21/29 5.3 Mazi Smith 34 830/21 0 0 0 2.0 54 7/6 6.9 Bryan Bresee 34 1248/146 9 1 0 12.0 49 14/23 9.3 Keeanu Benton 34 1125/108 8 2 1 2.0 72 3/16 8.9 Gervon Dexter 32 1049/146 3 0 2 7.5 71 4/31 6.6 Kobie Turner 34 1531/169 6 1 1 17.0 119 18/29 6.3 Brodric Martin 5 53/0 0 0 0 0 4.0 0/0 0.0

Defensive Tackle Summary

Kobie Turner was the sixth player selected in this group but remains at the top after two seasons. He ranks at or near the top in most categories among this group. The Rams got a good one. Calijah Kancey increased his production despite playing two less games in his second season. He leads the group in tackles for loss. The Saints’ Bryan Breese is still near the top and ranks second in sacks. In 2024, he was the Week 14 Special Teams Player of the Week by blocking a field goal attempt to preserve the Saints 14-11 win as time expired.

Gervon Dexter and Keeanu Benton are not far behind the leaders. But Dexter is in fourth based on leading group in quarterback hits and fumble recoveries. Benton drops to fifth. He leads the group in forced fumbles but lags in penetration. He’s sixth in tackles for loss and missed tackle rate.

The Cowboys’ Mazi Smith was the second lineman selected, but he’s currently back at sixth. He doubled his snap count in 2024 but did not have many impact plays. Brodric Martin played just five games over his first two seasons and is the caboose.

Tight End

Tight End Summary

Sam LaPorta remains the clear leader of this group of tight ends. He is the only one with a Pro Bowl on his resume and leads the group in receptions, receiving yards, yards per game, and points scored. Plus, he’s played in four playoff games, LaPorta has 27 catches for 227 yards and two touchdowns.

Tucker Kraft was picked seventh in the draft among this group. However, he leads with 13.1 yards per reception and second ranking in points scored, catch percentage, and successful play rate puts him in second place after two years. The Packers got a value pick at tight end. Dalton Kincaid’s six percent drop rate is last in the group, but he is second in receptions, receiving yards, and yards per game. That places him third in the group.

Brenton Strange and Darnell Washington hold the fourth and fifth places. Strange is in the middle with most of his statistics. Washington is underutilized as a receiver in Pittsburgh and is hurt by his low scoring and lack of receptions. But he led the group in successful play, catch, and drop percentages on the targets he received.

Michael Mayer, Luke Musgrave, and Luke Schoonmaker are the bottom of the group. Mayer has missed time due to injuries and played 25 games. He has the lowest catch percentage. Musgrave played only 18 games over two seasons. He has the lowest successful play rate. Luke Schoonmaker has played 34 games but is primarily a blocking back and is near the bottom in receptions, receiving yards, and yards per game.

Day Three Selections

The Steelers day three selections included EDGE Nick Herbig, CB Cory Trice Jr., and OG Spencer Anderson.

Name POS G/GS Off or Def Snaps ST Snaps Nick Herbig G 30/5 606 526 Spencer Anderson OL 25/4 312 104 Cory Trice Jr. CB 6/1 193 60 David Perles (UDFA) LB 0/0 0 0

Stats from Pro Football Reference

Nick Herbig played 17 games as a rookie, then 13 in his second season. But he also started five games when Alex Highsmith was out for an injury. He’s proven an effective rotational player and spot starter. In 2024, he tied for fourth in the league with four forced fumbles. Also, Herbig contributed 10 tackles for loss and 14 quarterback hits in limited snaps. Plus, he’s a regular special teamer playing 526 special team snaps in addition to the 606 on defense.

Defensive back Cory Trice played his first snaps in 2024 after missing his rookie year due to a knee injury. He is included in the cornerback group with Joey Porter above.

Seventh round offensive lineman Spencer Anderson played in all 17 games in 2024 after appearing in eight games his rookie season. He started four games at guard and contributes to special teams. His versatility to play all five line positions may be locking his position on the roster.

David Perales was the only 2023 undrafted free agent to make the team. He remained on the practice squad in 2024 and has not appeared in a game. He finished the 2024 season on the injury list. We’ll see if he is ready to compete for a roster spot at the 2025 training camp.

CONCLUSION

So far, the 2023 draft produced an underperforming starting offensive tackle, a starting outside cornerback and a defensive lineman good against the run but not penetrating to reach the quarterback. Also in the class, an underutilized tight end and a versatile reserve offensive lineman.

Not a great draft, but potential to improve if Broderick Jones takes a big step forward in 2025. If Porter and Benton start producing some splash defensive plays and Washington is used more in the passing game, this could even develop into a good draft.

