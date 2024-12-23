Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Baltimore Downs Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost a key game to the Baltimore Ravens. The task sounds simple. Pittsburgh clinches the AFC North by beating Baltimore. After all, they had won four straight games in Baltimore.

Steelers Missing Key Pieces

Both teams played on a short week. But Baltimore coming off a bye two weeks ago appeared fresher and came into the game with a healthier roster. Pittsburgh was missing their primary offensive weapon along with three defensive starters: George Pickens, Larry Ogunjobi, DeShon Elliott, and Devon Jackson. They also lost Joey Porter for much of the game. So, the defensive secondary missing three of four starters.

However, despite this disadvantage, the Steelers remained competitive and within one score of tying up the game. Baltimore looked dominant to start the game. Yet Pittsburgh hung in there.

They traded touchdowns early. But the ball always seemed to bounce in Baltimore’s favor. Twice the Steelers forced fumbles, but the Ravens recovered both. Russell Wilson broke away and almost reached the goal line before fumbling the ball away. Baltimore recovered that lost ball to stifle the scoring attempt.

Alex Highsmith rip under and around Stanley for a strip sack but the Steelers can't get the loose football. Nobody played off the charts on Steelers defense, but Highsmith I thought had a good showing. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/U3xZe4ggHN — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 22, 2024

Game Hinged on Series of Fourth Quarter Plays

The game hinged on a series of plays early in the fourth quarter. Pittsburgh failed to convert on fourth down. Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted Lamar Jackson at the eight-yard line. But two plays later, Russell Wilson threw a pick-six. Wilsons ill-advised pass put Baltimore up two scores.

Late in the game Baltimore fumbled a punt. But recovered the ball. The third opportunity for Pittsburgh to take away the ball. But that was just the way the ball bounced.

Baltimore deserved the win. They recovered their miscues. Pittsburgh did not.

YOUR HOT TAKES DURING THE GAME

Thank you, Ross McCorkle, for keeping us up to date on the game’s Live Update and Discussion Threads. Steelers Depot respondents contributed 1,226 first half comments. Respondents added 1,408 more second half comments. Here are the top three comments from each half. I don’t know the algorithm used by Disqus but here is how they stacked it up:

The top first half comments:

Sammy not happy with the offensive scheme: “The entire premise of SMITH’s offense is to set up 3rd and short…. then have no idea what to run to get 3rd and short. DEBACLE” Kenny F’n Powers likes the development of a young DB “Trice is going to get screwed with calls against him being a young backup player. Still needs to just play his game. He has the talent to be a good cover man and do the job today.” But Greg Payne commented on the loose balls: “If that loose ball doesn’t start bouncing our way we’re in trouble.”

The top second half comments:

The top comment of the second half from OkieSteeler who does not believe in the team: “Fraudulent team all along. Defense is all hype but very average. Offense is not good enough. 100% losing to the Chiefs. Virtually no chance to win a playoff game. Classic Tomlin” Jones added: “Russ giving them 14 today.” Finally, Mateo K not happy with play calling: “Great time to run a bubble screen.. just stupid. “

We easily met the 1,000 comment standard in both halves. Unfortunately, after another loss it was salty.

CONCLUSION

I was very frustrated watching the game from my couch. Unable to muster the energy to scream ineffectually at the television. I just watched glumly. I was spared from listening to the inept broadcast since I chose to mute the G.O.A.T. in favor of listening to Rob King and Craig Wolfley on Steelers Nation Radio.

Baltimore has had the most days of rest between games throughout the season.

#NFL Net Rest Difference 2024 SF faces by far the largest rest disadvantage in the NFL (-21 days). The 49ers will play four (!!) teams coming off their bye, while no other team faces more than 2 such matchups. DAL is also coming off their bye heading into Sunday.#DALvsSF pic.twitter.com/eg2Mve5IzU — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) October 24, 2024

And it showed. Now the “we’ll never win the Super Bowl with Mike Tomlin” fans are beating their drums. Maybe not. But Mike Tomlin certainly had the team competitive for much of the game against a stronger, healthier Ravens team. The Steelers are still playoff bound and not eliminated from winning the division. They must somehow pull it together to finish this brutal stretch of games on Christmas Day. Here we go.

Your Song Selection

I always like to include a bit of music. The Steelers tried to pay a righteous game. But the ball just didn’t bounce their way. They could not overcome a stronger opponent. Here is Ain’t it a Sin performed by Charles Bradley.