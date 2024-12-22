Recap: Turnovers Doom Steelers In 34-17 Loss To Ravens

Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry ran all over the Steelers defense with 162 yards on the ground, but two turnovers by QB Russell Wilson, including a fumble inside the five-yard line and a pick six turned the tide of the game as the Pittsburgh Steelers lost 34-17 to the Ravens in ugly fashion. It was Pittsburgh’s first loss against Baltimore since 2022.

The Steelers won the toss and chose to defer, so the Ravens started with the ball. They quickly moved into field goal range, but from the Pittsburgh 33, OLB Alex Highsmith sacked QB Lamar Jackson and forced a fumble. Baltimore recovered, but it knocked them out of field goal range. Jackson threw an incomplete pass on third down and the Ravens were forced to punt. The Ravens punt coverage came through with a big play though and pinned the Steelers at the one-yard line. Pittsburgh went three-and-out, and despite Baltimore fumbling the punt, they were able to recover and took over at the Pittsburgh 41, giving them great field position for their second drive.

Baltimore took advantage of the field position, putting together a six-play drive that ended with Jackson finding TE Isaiah Likely for a nine-yard touchdown. K Justin Tucker’s extra point was good and the Ravens took a 7-0 lead with 5:52 left in the first quarter.

The Steelers offense responded, though, with QB Russell Wilson making a vintage play to escape a sack and hit WR Ben Skowronek for a first down on 3rd and 7. A couple of nine-yard runs by RB Jaylen Warren kept the Steelers moving, and a run for a first down by Warren put the Steelers at the Baltimore 22. Wilson then hit WR Van Jefferson for a 21-yard gain to the Baltimore one-yard line, which would take the game to the end of the first quarter. The Steelers capped the drive off with a touchdown pass to TE MyCole Pruitt, and K Chris Boswell hit the extra point to tie things up at 7-7 with 14:56 left in the first half.

The Steelers then forced a Baltimore punt and took over at their own 44 after a shank by P Jordan Stoudt, as his punt traveled just 14 yards. The Steelers got across midfield with a first down pass to Warren, but on 2nd and 6 from the Baltimore 23, Wilson scrambled and got hit at the Baltimore 3 and fumbled. The Ravens recovered and would take over at their own four-yard line with 10:57 left in the half.

The Ravens would quickly move into Pittsburgh territory with a 19-yard completion to TE Isaiah Likely and then a 25-yard run by RB Justice Hill, who suffered an injury on the play. A 14-yard completion to WR Zay Flowers had 15 yards tacked on at the end due to a facemask penalty, and Baltimore would move into the red zone at the Pittsburgh 16. On 3rd and 8, Jackson found WR Rashod Bateman for a 14-yard touchdown and the Ravens took a 14-7 lead with 7:28 left in the half after Tucker’s extra point. It was an eight-play, 96-yard drive in 3:29 following the Wilson fumble.

Pittsburgh went three-and-out, and the Ravens were able to respond with a 10-play, 39-yard drive that ended in a 51-yard Justin Tucker field goal to give Baltimore a two-score lead at 17-7 with 1:43 left in the first half. The Steelers would get a field goal before the end of the half as Boswell hit a 51-yarder as time expired, and the Steelers went into the half trailing 17-10.

Coming out of the second half, the Steelers opened with a three-and-out. P Corliss Waitman booted a 56-yard punt, though, which pinned the Ravens at their own eight-yard line. They would punt after LB Elandon Roberts stopped a 3rd and 1 run by RB Derrick Henry for a loss. Pittsburgh took over at their own 12 after a 50-yard punt by Stoudt.

Pittsburgh had some splash to open the drive, with Wilson finding WR Calvin Austin III for a 44-yard gain along the right sideline. Another 16-yard gain by Austin on a reception over the middle on 3rd and 6 moved the Steelers just outside the red zone at the Baltimore 24, and they moved into the red zone on the next play. On 2nd and 11 from the Baltimore 12, Wilson went to RB Cordarrelle Patterson on a wheel route of the backfield and Patterson made an impressive grab in the end zone for a touchdown. Boswell’s extra point tied the game at 17-17 with 5:14 left in the third quarter.

Boswell shanked the kickoff after the touchdown, setting Baltimore up at its own 40 after the kickoff went out of bounds. On the first play of the Ravens drive, TE Mark Andrews gained 16 yards down to the Pittsburgh 44. After completions to Flowers and then Henry, the Ravens moved to the Pittsburgh 11. The reception was Henry’s second of the game and gave him 116 total yards on the day. Two plays later, Jackson threw a seven-yard touchdown to Andrews, and the Ravens extended their lead to 24-17 after Tucker’s extra point with 1:50 left in the third quarter.

After a nice return by RB Jaylen Warren, the Steelers started at their own 38 following the Andrews touchdown and then moved into Baltimore territory on a second down reception by WR Mike Williams that went for a first down. On 4th and 6 from the Baltimore 45, the Steelers offense stayed on the field and Wilson took a deep shot to Austin, and it was broken up by S Kyle Hamilton.

A 44-yard run by Henry to open the drive gave him 133 on the day and put Baltimore at the Pittsburgh 11. But then S Minkah Fitzpatrick got his first interception of the season, picking off Jackson and returning it to the Pittsburgh 33. But on Pittsburgh’s second play, CB Marlon Humphrey got a pick and took it to the house. The Ravens took a 31-17 lead with 13:06 left to play.

Pittsburgh’s ensuing drive didn’t cross midfield, and it felt like all she wrote for Pittsburgh with 9:19 left to go. Waitman’s punt pinned Baltimore at their 8, but a 49-yard completion to WR Zay Flowers put Baltimore into field goal range on the second play of the drive. Baltimore drove inside the red zone and Tucker’s second field goal of the game was good from 23 yards as the Ravens extended their lead to 34-17 with just 3:10 left to play after they chewed 6:09 off the clock.

The Steelers didn’t move the ball much after getting the ball back and punted to Baltimore with 1:52 to go. CB Desmond King II muffed the punt, but the Ravens recovered and knelt the clock out.

The loss drops the Steelers to 10-5 and is their second straight loss. They now turn around on a short week and host the Kansas City Chiefs on at Acrisure Stadium on Wednesday. The Ravens are now also 10-5 and travel to Houston on Wednesday for a matchup with the Texans. The win also clinched a playoff berth for the Ravens.