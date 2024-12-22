Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs. Ravens

The good thing about the the Pittsburgh Steelers playing three games in 11 days is you get three Stats of the Weird in 11 days.

– This is the first time in the last nine meetings either Steelers or Baltimore Ravens eclipsed 21 points. Baltimore went bigger than that in a 34-17 win.

– It’s the most points scored by either side since the Steelers’ 39-38 win over the Ravens in 2017.

– The Ravens’ 17-point victory is their largest margin since 2019 when Baltimore won 28-10.

– Last week, the Steelers lost by 14 points to the Philadelphia Eagles. This week, they lost by 17. It’s the first time Pittsburgh has lost back-to-back regular season games by 14 or more points since Weeks 4-5 of the 2003 season when the Steelers fell to the Tennessee Titans 30-13 followed by a 33-13 defeat to the Cleveland Browns. That was the year before QB Ben Roethlisberger was drafted.

– RB Derrick Henry led the Ravens’ charge. His 162 rushing yards are the most by a Baltimore running back against Pittsburgh, breaking a 150-yard tie between Justin Forsett in 2015 and Latavius Murray in 2022.

Henry’s 162 rushing yards are the fifth-most against the Steelers in the Tomlin era. Here’s the top five.

1. Dalvin Cook – 205 (2021)

2. Jay Ajayi – 204 (2016)

3. Leonard Fournette – 181 (2017)

4. Joe Mixon – 165 (2021)

5. Derrick Henry – 162 (2024)

Henry is the first back of the Tomlin era and the sixth all-time to have 160-plus rushing yards on less than 25 carries against the Steelers. He joins Marion Motley (1950), John David Crow (1960), Jim Brown (1963), O.J. Simpson (1972), and Charlie Garner (1999).

– Pittsburgh allowed a 150-yard runner (Henry) and a 100-yard receiver (Zay Flowers) for just the sixth time in franchise history. The others? 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey and WR Brandon Aiyuk in 2023, Bengals RB Joe Mixon and WR Tee Higgins in 2021, Cowboys RB Emmitt Smith and WR Michael Irvin in 1994, Bills RB Thurman Thomas and WR James Lofton in 1991, and the St. Louis Cardinals RB John David Crow and WR Sonny Randle in 1960.

– Lamar Jackson threw three touchdowns against the Steelers, the most he’s had in a game against them. Previously, he had five touchdowns in his other five starts against the Steelers. His combined QB rating in all appearances before Saturday was 66.5. Yesterday? 115.4.

– Russell Wilson’s pick-six to Marlon Humphrey is only the second thrown by a Steeler against the Ravens. He joins Ben Roethlisberger in No. 7’s debut way back in Week 2 of 2004, DB Chris McAlister making a house call from 51 yards away.

The Ravens have thrown three. Lamar Jackson to LB Robert Spillane in 2020, Robert Griffin III to Joe Haden in 2020, and Vinny Testaverde to Rod Woodson in 1996.

– The Steelers have gone a full year without scoring an opening-drive touchdown, their last coming in Week 16 of 2023.

– Minkah Fitzpatrick went 720 days between interceptions. His previous one also came against the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 1, 2023.

– Russell Wilson has been sacked 24 times this season. A whopping 16 of them, 66.7 percent, have come in the first half.

– WR Calvin Austin III recorded back-to-back 60-yard games for the first time since his senior year at Memphis in 2021, performances against Temple and Tulsa as part of a five-game streak of registering 100-plus yards. That included a pair of 200-yard performances.

– RB Cordarrelle Patterson caught his first TD since Week 15 of last year. TE MyCole Pruitt caught his first TD since Week 13 of last year.

– Nine different Steelers have a receiving touchdown this season, tied for the most in a single season since 2018. The last time they had 10 was 2017.

– TE Connor Heyward caught his first pass since Week 6 and first pass from Russell Wilson all season.

– Pittsburgh had more first downs and total yards by the end of the first half against Baltimore than it did the entire game against Philadelphia.

– In their last two losses, the Steelers are a combined 7-of-20 on third down. That’s just 35 percent.