Tom’s Ten Takes – Steelers Vs. Ravens

Following each game in the 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers season I will once again be giving you my 10 takes. These aren’t going to be hot takes that are meant to shock the world. This will be instant reactions to the game written while still in that period just following the game when the emotions are high, and the ideas are fresh. Included will be thoughts, observations, queries, and reasons that caused me to yell at the television in this game between the Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

Regular Season Week 16 vs Baltimore Ravens

1. Wilson’s Worst – In his previous eight starts, which included six victories, Russell Wilson has been a solid quarterback. Importantly, he had only six turnovers in those games. Three interceptions and three fumbles. Never did he have more than one turnover in those games.

His two today were costly. The first fumble where he had eyes on the endzone, it looked like if he runs right rather than left, I think he can hold off the defender and not bring the ball closer allowing it to be knocked out. The second, a pick-six, was thrown way behind the receiver. It was bound to happen. Bad timing when the division title is on the line.

2. Empty Tanks – Last week the defense was on the field for 77 plays, and it showed. They were gassed at the end. This week they were on the field for 62 plays. But sometimes it’s about quality over quantity. Off the Ravens’ 10 drives, eight of them ranging from five plays to 11 plays. The Minkah Fitzpatrick interception and the kneel downs were the only drives under five. The final drive was the only drive where they didn’t get a first down. The defense wasn’t able to get off the field again and Baltimore ran over them.

3. No Action Around Jackson – There was some pressure on Lamar Jackson early. Alex Highsmith had a nice rush to get the sack/fumble. After that, nothing. Zero quarterback hits. T.J Watt was hobbled and mustered four tackles but wasn’t able to get consistent pressure. Nick Herbig and Preston Smith didn’t provide anything. Keeanu Benton had a couple of good rushes in the first quarters and disappeared.

All this adds to the defensive troubles to getting off the field, but giving a two-time MVP that kind of time is not a good recipe.

4. Backend Bewilderment – Obviously, starting the game missing half of your starters on the back end there was going to be adjustments. Losing your other starting corner for most of the game is kicking someone when their down. Each of Jackson’s touchdown throws had defensive backs gesturing as to who had who. The first two, however, were good play designs. One versus Fitzpatrick and one versus Cory Trice putting them in a position to have to decide. Take the short level receiver or the medium level receiver. It was a nice execution by Baltimore.

5. As Ugly as It Was – The result was not what we wanted but there were some positives with the offense. After the obligatory three-and-out to start the game, they were able to move the ball. Ten play drive to answer the Ravens first touchdown. The next drive was on the precipice before the Wilson fumble inside the five. A nine-play drive to get a field goal before the half despite some questionable play calls to start and end the drive. Add in another eight-play drive ending in a touchdown in the second half. With a cast of understudies at the receiver position the offense was productive.

6. Kill the Carrier – Did yinz play that game? It has other names but that is what we call where I live. Basically, one person carries the football, and the others have to try to tackle him. Sometimes, one of the older neighborhood kids gets involved. Today, that older kid was Derrick Henry. A man that size shouldn’t be able to move like that and to have grown men bounce off you like a nine-year old bouncing off an older brother is eye opening. I don’t think I’ve ever been happier to see a player not on the field for a play. Thank you to Baltimore for not giving him the ball on every play.

7. Similar But Different – The Steelers found themselves in another situation on fourth down. Last week, down two scores many of you were upset they didn’t go for it on 4th and 7. This week, they were down one score and decided to go for it on 4th and 6. The deep pass was broken up and they gave up the ball near midfield. I, again, disagreed with the coaching decision, this time to go for it.

Both games the defense was struggling, but knowing the Ravens like they do, I would have punted again. Inevitably, it didn’t matter with Fitzpatrick’s ensuing interception but I’m curious if you thought it was the correct move to go for it, like you wanted them to do last week.

8. Our Guy Would’ve Been Flagged – On the Marlon Humphrey pick-six, as he was approaching the end zone he turned to a Steeler player, I think it was Calvin Austin and showed him the ball in a taunting manner. Now we’ve seen softer calls for taunting in the NFL, so where is the consistency? Why didn’t that play get flagged for taunting? The Eagles players were not flagged for throwing punches but were fined for it. Will this be a comparable situation or am I making something out of nothing?

9. Calvin’s Case – With George Pickens out, this offense has been the work of an ensemble with everyone doing a little to help out. With the touchdowns to MyCole Pruitt and Cordarrelle Patterson, I believe nine different players have caught touchdowns this season. Truly a group effort.

I just wanted to give a little credit to Austin over the last two games. He has nine receptions for 130 yards. Jaylen Warren and Pat Freiermuth are next, each with six receptions, Warren with 47 yards and Freiermuth with 38. Austin has outplayed everyone else and deserves a little love in picking up the slack.

10. Taking Back the Ex – Usually it’s never a promising idea, but Mike Tomlin’s mastery of handling receivers is well documented. The latest dissident to leave the group, Diontae Johnson, will have a chance on Monday to join his fourth team this season. If I’m Pittsburgh, I put in a claim for him. Be honest with him but also play to his ego. Tell him Pickens is the clear-cut No. 1, but he could put the team over the top. Johnson will want to play well to try to save his career and find a respectable job next season.

There is potential he could be on his best behavior, and he would immediately be a top three wide receiver on this team. Worst case scenario, he doesn’t play, and he’s gone in a couple of weeks. I think the reward is greater than the risk.