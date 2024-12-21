2024 Week 16 Steelers Vs. Ravens Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

Regular season games don’t get any bigger than this. If the Pittsburgh Steelers win on the road against the Baltimore Ravens, they will be crowned the AFC North champions for the first time since 2020. The Steelers have dominated the series as of late, winning eight of the last nine games. They’ve accomplished this against one of the best teams in the NFL over that span with quarterbacks like Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph. If Lamar Jackson has any weakness, it’s the Steelers.

Pittsburgh will be without George Pickens and DeShon Elliott, so there will be some key pieces missing on both sides. They also won’t have access to their package plays with Justin Fields out with an injury. The Ravens are without WR Nelson Agholor and possibly Rashod Bateman as well. With Diontae Johnson waived on Friday, that could leave them pretty thin at receiver for this game.

The Steelers will need to prove they can operate the offense without Pickens. The past two weeks, it hasn’t been very pretty. If they lose, that will give the Ravens a very good chance of stealing the division back over the final two weeks of the season.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Justin Fields

WR George Pickens

S DeShon Elliott

DL Larry Ogunjobi

CB Donte Jackson

Ravens’ Inactive Players

WR Nelson Agholor

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

S Marcus Williams

RB Keaton Mitchell

OLB Adisa Isaac

C Nick Samac