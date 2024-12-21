2024 Week 16 Steelers Vs. Ravens Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers looked pretty good at times in the first half, but an ill-timed fumble by Russell Wilson on a long scramble run completely turned the tides of the game. The Baltimore Ravens drove 96 yards to score off the fumble and now hold a 17-10 lead at the half.

The Steelers get the ball back in the second half with a chance to even it up, but their defense needs to find some answers. They have two forced fumbles of their own, but the ball has bounced the Ravens’ way to recover. It feels like the Steelers are going to need a turnover or two. Three of their starting four in the secondary are out injured. DeShon Elliott and Donte Jackson were inactive for the day and Joey Porter Jr. suffered a calf injury early on.

START OF 2ND HALF

1st and 10, Jaylen Warren off left tackle for no gain. 2nd and 10, incomplete. 3rd and 10, Wilson complete to Van Jefferson for 6 yards. The punt went 56 yards to the Ravens’ 8-yard line.

1st and 10, Henry up the middle for 11 yards. Joey Porter Jr. is back in the game.

False start on Ronnie Stanley backs them up five yards. 1st and 15, complete to Henry for 11 yards. 2nd and 4, Jackson off right tackle for 5 yards.

1st and 10, complete to Mark Andrews for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, Henry off left tackle for 4 yards. 3rd and 1, Elandon Roberts and Payton Wilson teamed up to force a 1-yard loss. The punt was fair caught at the 13.

1st and 10, Wilson complete to Calvin Austin III for 44 yards. It was a tight window near the sideline. Great throw and an even better catch.

1st and 10, Harris off right tackle for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, Harris pushed out of bounds for no gain. 3rd and 6, Wilson complete to Austin over the middle for 16 yards. Austin is stepping up big time as the top receiving threat while Pickens is out.

1st and 10, Harris off left tackle for 9 yards. 2nd and 1, Warren off left tackle for 4 yards.

1st and 10, Warren tackled for a loss of 1. 2nd and 11, fade to Cordarrelle Patterson for a 12-yard touchdown. 17-17 Even.

Chris Boswell shanked one out of bounds to give the Ravens the ball at the 40.

1st and 10, Jackson complete to Andrews for 16 yards. Just like that they are basically in field goal position.

1st and 10, Jackson around the left end for 3 yards. Minkah Fitzpatrick made an excellent tackle. 2nd and 7, Jackson complete to Flowers for 14 yards.

1st and 10, screen pass to Henry for 16 yards into the red zone.

1st and 10, Jackson off left tackle for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, Jackson complete to Andrews for 7 yards and a touchdown.

The Steelers’ defense is unable to do anything without Porter, Jackson, Elliott, and Ogunjobi. They are undermanned and it shows.

Warren returned the kickoff to the 38-yard line. Pretty good to almost match the Ravens’ starting field position.

1st and 10, Wilson incomplete to Harris short. It was a concentration drop for Harris. 2nd and 10, Wilson complete to Mike Williams for 13 yards.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, incomplete deep left as he threw the ball away. 3rd and 7, incomplete to Warren over the middle. Replay assist gave him the catch and then fumble and recovery. They lined up for a hard count and let the quarter expire.

END OF 3RD QUARTER: 24-17 RAVENS

They went for the kill shot on 4th and 6 instead of punting. It failed. The Ravens get the ball back at the 45, somehow better position than their last drive at the 40.

1st and 10, Henry around left end for 44 yards. That is probably ballgame.

I spoke too soon. Minkah Fitzpatrick snapped his 25-game interceptionless streak with a big one at a big moment. He also returned it 25 yards.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Wilson threw a pick-six to Marlon Humphrey. Talk about a whirlwind. I may have spoke too soon once again. 31-17 Ravens.

The Steelers need a very quick scoring drive or this thing is as good as over.

1st and 10, Warren up the middle for 11 yards.

1st and 10, Wilson complete to Freiermuth for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, Warren up the middle for 2 yards. 3rd and 4, Wilson complete to Warren for 5 yards to convert.

1st and 10, Wilson sacked for a loss of 4. False start backed them up five more yards. 2nd and 19, Wilson complete to Freiermuth for 8 yards. 3rd and 11, Wilson complete to Austin for a loss of 1 yard. 4th and 12, Tomlin elects to punt. The Ravens get the ball back at the 8. Time for Henry or Jackson running it every play.

Henry stuffed for no gain on 1st. 2nd and 10, Henry up the middle for 5 yards. 3rd and 5, deep completion to Flowers for 49 yards.

1st and 10, Henry up the middle for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, Henry off left tackle for 4 yards. 3rd and 1, Andrews direct snap up the middle for a yard.

1st and 10, Henry up the middle for 13 yards into the red zone.

1st and 10, Henry up the middle for 1 yard. 2nd and 8, Rasheen Ali off left tackle for 2 yards. 3rd and 7, neutral zone infraction on Highsmith. 3rd and 2, Henry up the middle for a yard.

This sums it up.

Derrick Henry's 160 rushing yards are the most by a Ravens player vs the Steelers via @ESPNStatsInfo — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 22, 2024

Timeout taken by the Steelers. The field goal is good. 34-17 Ravens.