CB Joey Porter Jr. Injured Against Ravens (Update)

#Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. sustained a calf injury and is questionable to return to today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 21, 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. suffered an injury during a run by RB Derrick Henry with 7:47 left in the quarter. Porter remained down after the play and was attended to by trainers on the field.

The Steelers are already down CB Donte Jackson and limited defensively with S DeShon Elliott and DL Larry Ogunjobi also out for the game. Porter got run through by Henry on the play and walked off the field flanked by trainers. Porter didn’t seem to be walking right as he left the field.

CB Cory Trice Jr. replaced Porter, and Trice and James Pierre are now the team’s two cornerbacks in this game. We’ll see if Porter is able to return, and he’ll likely head into the blue medical tent for evaluation and the team will make a decision about his status.

This season, Porter has been Pittsburgh’s No. 1 corner, and he is integral today to help take away WR Zay Flowers. Porter has one interception and six passes defensed this season, and while he’s struggled with penalties, he’s still Pittsburgh’s best option to take away top receivers. If he’s unable to return, the Steelers will have a difficult time handling the Ravens, especially with Jackson also out for the game.