2024 Draft CB Prospects: Relative Athletic Scores (RAS) – Combine Edition

Today, I wanted to visualize some great data from Kent Lee Platt’s Relative Athletic Scores (RAS) for cornerbacks (CB). Here is a link to Platt’s website in case you haven’t seen his work https://ras.football/.

To qualify for a RAS score, a player must have six recorded metrics from any of the following: Height, Weight, Forty-yard dash, Twenty-yard split, Ten-yard split, Bench Press, Vertical Jump, Broad Jump, Short Shuttle, and 3-cone. The player is then graded on each in comparison to the positional database since 1987 to get a better sense of their size, speed, explosion, agility, and total value, giving context to the raw numbers.

The series aims to provide the RAS from Platt, and visualize it to get a simultaneous view of all the players at their position that participated at the combine. Here are the players that qualified for a RAS (NOTE: Positions are grouped from the scouting combine results tracker compiled by Dave Bryan and Alex Kozora):

The position offers less athleticism than others, such as wide receiver. The top of the list features seven CBs with an RAS above nine, compared to 13 in my 2023 CB RAS article.

First up is Quinyon Mitchell of Toledo (9.79 RAS). He has elite speed, good size and explosion, but no agility testing. Good 31” arms Pittsburgh tends to look for, and 9 1/4” hands.

Mississippi State’s Decamerion Richardson (9.67 RAS) has elite speed, good size and explosion, but no agility testing. 32 3/8” arms and 8 7/8” hands.

Jarrian Jones of Florida State (9.58 RAS) has elite speed and explosion, good size, but didn’t qualify in agility (4.3 shuttle and no three-cone). 30” arms and 8 5/8” hands.

Clemson’s Nate Wiggins (9.43 RAS) has elite speed, good explosion, okay size, but no agility testing. 30 1/2” arms and 9” hands.

Terrion Arnold of Alabama (9.23 RAS) has great explosion, with good size, speed, and agility. 31 5/8” arms and 8 7/8” hands.

Ryan Watts of Texas (9.07 RAS) has elite explosion, great size and agility, with good speed. Nice 34 1/2” arms and 9 3/8” hands.

Rutgers Max Melton (9.06 RAS) has elite explosion, great speed, with okay size and agility. 32 1/8” arms and 9 1/8” hands.

There are eight players in the eight range, starting with Notre Dame’s Cam Hart (8.93 RAS). He has elite size and explosion, good speed, and okay agility. 33” arms and 9 3/8” hands.

Elijah Jones of Boston College (8.92 RAS) has elite explosion, good size and speed, with okay agility. 31 1/2” arms and 9 1/4” hands.

Ole Miss’ Deantre Prince (8.5 RAS) has great speed, good explosion, okay size, but no agility testing. 30 3/4” arms and 8 1/2” hands.

Mike Sainristil of Michigan (8.39 RAS) has elite explosion, great speed, good agility, but very poor size. 30 7/8” arms and 8 1/2” hands.

South Dakota’s Myles Harden (8.24 RAS) has great agility, good size and speed, with okay explosion. 29 7/8” arms and 9 3/8” hands.

Renardo Green of Florida State (8.14 RAS) has great explosion, good speed, okay size, but didn’t qualify in agility (4.28 shuttle, no three-cone). 31 1/4” arms and 9 1/8” hands.

Penn State’s Daequan Hardy (8.09 RAS) has elite speed and explosion, okay agility, but very poor size. 30” arms and 8 1/8” hands.

Andru Phillips of Kentucky (8.05 RAS) has elite explosion, good speed, with okay size and agility. 31 1/4” arms and 8 3/4” hands.

Eight players land in the seven range. Isaiah Johnson of Syracuse (7.91 RAS) has elite explosion, great size and agility, but poor speed. 32 7/8” arms and 8 7/8” hands.

Oregon’s Khyree Jackson (7.81 RAS) has great size and explosion, okay speed, but no agility testing. 32 3/4” arms and 9 1/4” hands.

Kamal Hadden of Texas (7.7 RAS) has great size, good speed, okay explosion, but no agility testing. 30 7/8” arms and 8 1/2” hands.

Auburn’s Nehemiah Pritchett (7.69 RAS) has great speed, good size, with okay explosion and agility. 31 5/8” arms and 8 3/8” hands.

Tarheeb Still of Maryland (7.55 RAS) has good size, speed, and explosion, but no agility testing. 29 5/8” arms and 9 1/8” hands.

Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry (7.5 RAS) has good size and speed, okay explosion, but no agility testing. 32” arms and 8 1/2” hands.

Pittsburgh’s M.J. Devonshire (7.27 RAS) has great speed and explosion, okay size, but poor agility. 32 7/8” arms and 8 3/4” hands.

Marcellas Dial of South Carolina (7.09 RAS) has elite explosion, great speed, but poor size, and very poor agility. 32” arms, 8 7/8” hands.

Five players have an RAS in the six range. Virginia State’s Willie Drew (6.75 RAS) has great speed, good size, okay agility, but poor explosion. 32” arms and 9 1/2” hands.

Kalen King of Penn State (6.56 RAS) has good size and explosion, okay speed, and didn’t qualify in agility (4.16 shuttle, no three-cone). 30 7/8” arms and 8 3/4” hands.

TCU’s Josh Newton (6.26 RAS) has good agility, with okay size, speed, and explosion. 31 1/8” arms, 9 1/4” hands.

Kamari Lassiter of Georgia (6.2 RAS) has elite agility, okay size, but poor speed and no explosive testing. 30 7/8” arms and 8 7/8” hands.

Missouri’s Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (6.07 RAS) has good speed, okay size, but didn’t qualify in explosion (broad – 1000, no vertical) and agility (4.38 shuttle, no three-cone). 32” arms and 8 1/2” hands.

Two players in the five tier, starting with Chau Smith-Wade of Washington State (5.89 RAS). He has good speed and explosion, okay agility, but poor size. 30 1/4” arms and 9 1/8” hands.

Auburn’s DJ James (5.72 RAS) has great speed, but poor size, very poor agility, and didn’t qualify in explosion (1006 broad, no vertical). 31” arms and 8 3/8” hands.

After a drop off, three players in the four range. Christian Roland-Wallace (4.88 RAS) has good size and explosion, but poor speed and very poor agility. 32 1/2” arms and 9” hands.

Missouri’s Kris Abrams-Draine (4.56 RAS) has great speed, but poor size, explosion, and agility. 31” arms and 8 5/8” hands.

Dwight McGlothern of Arkansas (4.47 RAS) has good size and speed, but very poor explosion and agility. 30 1/2” arms and 8 5/8” hands.

The four remaining CBs RAS are below four. Michigan’s Josh Wallace (3.6 RAS) has okay size and explosion, but poor speed and agility. 31 3/8” arms and 8 7/8” hands.

Carlton Johnson of Fresno State (2.99 RAS) has great speed, but poor size and explosion, and very poor agility. 30 3/8” arms, 8” hands.

Arizona State’s Ro Torrence (2.06 RAS) has elite size, but poor explosion, and very poor speed and agility. Nice 34 1/8” arms. 8 1/2” hands.

The lowest CB RAS at the position is Ryan Cooper Jr. of Oregon State (1.28 RAS). He has okay size, poor speed, with very poor explosion and agility. 30 1/2” arms and 8 3/4” hands.

Pittsburgh’s CB position room obviously needs to be added to, and it will be intriguing to see who becomes Steelers, with at least one likely from the draft.

For those who like the numbers, it’s unfortunate a few players didn’t test fully, and it will be interesting to monitor the pro days and continue to see how the men stack up in the coming weeks when Platt updates the site with the unofficial numbers.

What do you think about the data? Thanks for reading, and please let me know your thoughts in the comments!