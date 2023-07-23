What’s His Role? DT Cam Heyward

A new series on Steelers Depot to get us through the offseason. As the title implies, we’re explaining the role of players on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster. Beyond just starter, backup, or special teamer, we’re describing what their ideal role and contribution to the team in 2023 will be.

We’ll continue with DT Cam Heyward.

DT Cam Heyward – Pocket-Pusher + Leader

Not that anyone needs Cam Heyward’s role explained in great detail at this point but it’s fun to talk about the starters and stars as much as I love discussing players closer to the bottom of the roster. What is WR Dez Fitzpatrick’s role is a little less interesting. His role is to survive. Simply survive.

For Heyward, his role is obviously cemented. Still running strong in his mid-30s, he’s an anchor along the Steelers’ defense. While “pocket pusher” is a little downplayed, his bull rush and ability to collapse the pocket is a potent weapon. It’s one reason why Pittsburgh’s EDGE rushers are so good. Collapse the interior of the pocket, force the quarterback off his spot, and into the hands of T.J. Watt or Alex Highsmith.

Of course, Heyward can finish off those plays, too. He finished last season with 10.5 sacks, the second-most of his career only behind his 2017 campaign finishing with 12 of them. He’s also racing T.J. Watt to be the first to surpass James Harrison as the franchise’s all-time sack leader, though Watt will sooner or later hold first place.

Beyond that, his leadership and being the face of the franchise has become just as critical of a role. Pittsburgh’s defense is the side they’re relying on the most and Heyward remains the heart and soul of the team. Though the Steelers’ roster looks better in 2023, they’re going to have tough moments during the year. Every team does. Guys like Heyward have to steady the ship.

That comes from other sources, led by Mike Tomlin, but Heyward has credibility in the Steelers’ locker room no one else has. The longest-tenured Steeler. A former first round pick. The guy who has seen and done it all. Pittsburgh has a veteran and older defense but Heyward is the guy above all others.

His role for 2023 is unchanged from 2022 and most previous years. He remains the rock of the defense and must keep playing at an elite level or else the Steelers’ defense will struggle. It’s not like their depth behind him is particularly strong.

WHAT’S HIS ROLE? SERIES

WR Allen Robinson

LB Cole Holcomb

RB Jaylen Warren

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick

CB Levi Wallace

QB Mason Rudolph

C Mason Cole

WR George Pickens

TE Connor Heyward