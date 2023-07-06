What’s His Role? CB Levi Wallace

A new series on Steelers Depot to get us through the offseason. As the title implies, we’re explaining the role of players on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster. Beyond just starter, backup, or special teamer, we’re describing what their ideal role and contribution to the team in 2023 will be.

We’ll continue with CB Levi Wallace.

CB Levi Wallace – Starting RCB, Steady-Eddie

Levi Wallace’s Steelers career got off to a bumpy start early last season, missing time in training camp and struggling like the rest of Pittsburgh’s secondary as they slogged their way to a 2-6 start. But Wallace improved like the rest of the team and ended the year with solid numbers, ones comparable to Cam Sutton.

Wallace’s QB rating against was 63.1, slightly better than Sutton’s, and Wallace’s five interceptions/interceptions created were second most on the team, only trailing Minkah Fitzpatrick. Sutton went out and cashed in on a big-time deal with Detroit while Wallace is one of the best non-rookie bargains on the team with just a $4 million base salary in 2023.

With Sutton gone and Patrick Peterson added, it sounds like Wallace will flip from his LCB spot last year – where he replaced Joe Haden – to RCB in order to replace Sutton. Peterson will work as the left corner, though he’s also expected to move and float around the defense.

It’s unclear how the team’s sub-packages will look but in their base 3-4, Wallace is expected to be the starting right cornerback. That’s step one. And whenever he’s on the field, he just needs to be the steady guy he was the backhalf of the season. Never got too high, never got too low, though it’s worth pointing out his four interceptions doubled his career high. He made some plays last season.

But he doesn’t have to be the team’s lockdown corner. Be steady, be consistent, be available and he’ll be a valuable player on this defense. Consistency is hard to find at the position. Last year’s starter Ahkello Witherspoon is the poster child for the up-down nature of the position. Good one moment, terrible the next. The good news is Wallace hasn’t shown to be that guy in the NFL. If he can continue to quietly go about his business and do his job, and if Joey Porter Jr. can become the top guy, Pittsburgh will have gotten what they need out of Wallace.

Though it’s down the road for the focus of this article, Wallace is a forgotten pending free agent who will hit unrestricted free agency next March. Pittsburgh will have a decision to make on his future, weighing between young corners in Porter and Cory Trice Jr. and an older veteran like Peterson, who is under contract through 2024.

