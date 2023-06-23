What’s His Role? LB Cole Holcomb

A new series on Steelers Depot to get us through the offseason. As the title implies, we’re explaining the role of players on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster. Beyond just starter, backup, or special teamer, we’re describing what their ideal role and contribution to the team in 2023 will be.

We’ll continue with LB Cole Holcomb.

LB Cole Holcomb – Three Down LB, Occasional Playmaker

Holcomb is the latest free agent linebacker to be signed in a Pittsburgh Steelers offseason. Really, even that isn’t fully accurate. Following him this offseason are Elandon Roberts, Tanner Muse, and Nick Kwiatkoski. But Holcomb is the supposed prize after inking a three-year deal.

While he’s never going to be an All-Star, at the money he’s getting paid, he should be the team’s every-down player. The Steelers have been searching for a 100%-snap linebacker since Ryan Shazier’s career-ending injury. Devin Bush was supposed to be that guy and for a brief time he was, most notably in 2020 prior to his ACL injury, though his effectiveness in that role was questionable.

Over the last two years, the Steelers have divided up the roles with Robert Spillane, not known for his athleticism and range, serving as the team’s lone inside linebacker in dime packages. Spillane is now a Raider and Omar Khan has completely revamped the room.

Holcomb is a quality athlete in testing, running in the low 4.5s coming out of North Carolina. But as Bush and others have proven, speed alone doesn’t make you a cover linebacker. Still, Holcomb has generally held his own in zone coverage and can take running backs man-to-man out in the flat. Roberts is the team’s two-down, run-thumping linebacker, meaning Holcomb needs to be the three-down guy. That also means he’s going to be the central hub of communication, likely wearing the green dot. With so many new pieces, himself included, he’s going to bear a big responsibility in getting — and keeping — everyone on the same page with the initial play call and any pre-snap adjustments.

While Holcomb will be responsible for the nuts and bolts of the Steelers’ defense, he can hopefully provide a bit of splash. If he’ll be playing upwards of 1,100 snaps; some big plays need to come with it. Pittsburgh got almost nothing from its group last year, very few sacks, pressures, tackles for loss, interceptions, or forced fumbles. Holcomb doesn’t need to be the sole provider of that but he should be a contributor.

Still, there’s concern over his track record. In seven games last year, Holcomb had just one tackle for a loss, zero sacks, zero forced fumbles, zero interceptions, and only one pass deflection. His 2021 season was better with two picks, two forced fumbles, and seven pass breakups, though he had just two tackles for a loss in the run game. Some of that could be structural and scheme related — the Commanders have a good d-line that makes plays — but if Holcomb can finish his first season in Pittsburgh with two picks, a forced fumble, 1.5 sacks, and five tackles for a loss, that’s probably good enough.

