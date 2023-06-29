What’s His Role? RB Jaylen Warren

A new series on Steelers Depot to get us through the offseason. As the title implies, we’re explaining the role of players on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster. Beyond just starter, backup, or special teamer, we’re describing what their ideal role and contribution to the team in 2023 will be.

We’ll continue with RB Jaylen Warren.

RB Jaylen Warren – Third-Down RB, Early-Down Energy Bringer

Jaylen Warren will enter his second NFL season with more clarity about his role and certainly more security around his roster spot, but I don’t know if his usage will dramatically change from where it left off a year ago. Taking over as the Steelers’ third-down back in Week 5 of his rookie year, he should keep that role going forward. Almost immediately, Warren showed the ability to pass protect, impressing in backs on ‘backers drills with the fearlessness required to take on blitzing linebackers and carrying that into the regular season.

Najee Harris is a capable blocker but getting Warren in on third downs gives him a role and snaps while reducing some of Harris’ workload. Warren is a bowling ball who is tough to move and can make plays as a receiver, half of his 28 receptions last season going for a first down. For reference, Harris came in at 39% of first-down receptions last season and just 29.7% as a rookie. Some of that is randomness, some of that is how much a quarterback is checking down (volume often decreases efficiency) but Warren still made plays in all aspects of the passing game.

Beyond that, he should sprinkle in on early downs, too, just as he was increasingly used throughout 2022. Harris should still see the majority of the work but Pittsburgh has a bona fide #2 running back to give Harris a breather. What Warren can offer there is energy. His downhill attitude keeps the offense on schedule and brings life to the crowd when he’s barreling through a safety and churning out an extra three yards of YAC.

Warren is a true energy-bringer. Teammates feed off him. That’s what happens you have this fire hydrant with legs running around like his hair is on fire, in the run game, on special teams, and even as a blocker. In March, we posted a video highlighting how fun he was to watch without the football in his hands.

With a true and valuable offensive role, Warren probably won’t play as much on special teams this season. And that’s fine. His focus will be on making the Steelers’ offense the best version it can be. He can do that with and without the football. That’s how he made the team. Now, it’s just building upon that to become one of the best backup running backs in football, something he could legitimately do by the end of the season.

