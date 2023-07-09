What’s His Role? QB Mason Rudolph

A new series on Steelers Depot to get us through the offseason. As the title implies, we’re explaining the role of players on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster. Beyond just starter, backup, or special teamer, we’re describing what their ideal role and contribution to the team in 2023 will be.

We’ll continue with QB Mason Rudolph.

QB Mason Rudolph – Break Glass In Case Of Emergency + Extra Coach

Mason Rudolph will pick up where he left off in 2022, serving as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ #3 quarterback this season. It makes his return to the team on a minimum contract all the more surprising but speaks to how limited of a market he had, even for a position that’s typically in high-demand.

With the same role, Rudolph’s expectations remain the same. He’ll begin the year as an afterthought. But he’s one snap away from being one snap away. That’s the life of a third-stringer. And with the Brock Purdy rule (which I still contend should be called the Josh Johnson rule), there’s that slightly higher chance of him entering the game.

While the hope is Rudolph comfortably spends the season on the bench, Kenny Pickett suffered a pair of concussions last season and Mitch Trubisky is aggressive enough to put himself in the line of fire. With how the NFL works, you never know which team will go from perfectly fine to quarterback-needy in an instant. Last season, a whopping 69 quarterbacks started at least one game. That might sound nice but tell that to the clubs who started Nathan Peterman, Trace McSorley, and Trevor Siemian.

Assuming he doesn’t play, Rudolph needs to be an extra coach. That’s his role, similar to the one Josh Dobbs held for Ben Roethlisberger. His goal should be to give Kenny Pickett as much help as possible and it can come in a variety of forms. It might mean watching extra film of a certain situation, what the defense likes in third and long (obviously, Pickett and the coaching staff will be watching that, too) it may be telling him what he sees in practice, or giving him a quick pointer about a defensive adjustment on the sideline mid-game.

Whatever help Pickett needs for him and the team to succeed, that’s what Rudolph can provide. And he’s capable of that. He’s been a backup. He’s watched, he’s listened, he’s taken his mental reps, and he’s played enough to be able to relay his experiences and know what Pickett is dealing with. It’s not theory to Rudolph.

He and Trubisky have to selflessly help Pickett, even if he took their jobs. But Rudolph should embrace the idea. He knew what he was getting when he signed the dotted line to return.

