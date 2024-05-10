Should Pittsburgh Steelers Sign OLB Bud Dupree?

Should the Pittsburgh Steelers sign OLB Bud Dupree?

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran OLB Markus Golden to a one-year contract in late May last year. As we approach the middle of May, they seem once again interested in some veteran assistance. The Steelers have reportedly talked with a familiar face in Bud Dupree — and for the second straight year.

Many may not remember this, but the Steelers actually met with Dupree last year. They brought him into the facility for a free agency visit at the end of March, but he did not sign. In fact, he remained unsigned for nearly another month, eventually signing with the Falcons.

There, of course, he played under Arthur Smith as head coach, who is now the Steelers’ offensive coordinator. But Dupree also played under Mike Tomlin with the Steelers and he’s still here, so it’s not like he needs a familiar face. He left in free agency in 2021, so there are still guys around. Cameron Heyward goes without saying, but there’s also T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and even Alex Highsmith.

If the Steelers were to re-sign Dupree this time around, he would be a backup to Watt and Highsmith. And he may be the secondary backup behind 2023 fourth-round pick Nick Herbig, who really flashed as a rookie in spite of limited playing time. One could see why the Steelers might want Herbig on the field more.

But they managed to play both Golden and Herbig last year even without significant injuries. They could play both Herbig and Dupree this year. It’s just good that they recognize the value of having at least two quality depth edge defenders.

I should note that Golden, who played well here last year, also remains unsigned. I advocated for the Steelers bringing him back already, but Dupree is likely a very comparable move. He managed 6.5 sacks last season for the Falcons, albeit with a big body of work at 724 snaps. It was his most productive and healthiest season since leaving the Steelers.

