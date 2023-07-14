What’s His Role? WR George Pickens

A new series on Steelers Depot to get us through the offseason. As the title implies, we’re explaining the role of players on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster. Beyond just starter, backup, or special teamer, we’re describing what their ideal role and contribution to the team in 2023 will be.

We’ll continue with WR George Pickens.

WR George Pickens – Z/Clearout Receiver + Added Nuance

Last season, George Pickens was one of only two wide receivers in the NFL with fewer than 60 receptions but more than 800 yards. He joined Buffalo Bills speedster Gabe Davis, with his 99-yard touchdown against Pittsburgh aiding his cause, as the only other in the league to achieve that feat.

Pickens’ rookie line felt like something from the 1960s. A quirky total you’d see from Jimmy Orr or Buddy Dial. In fact, it was kinda close. Here are their three totals as rookies.

Player (Year) Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs Jimmy Orr (1958) 33 910 7 Buddy Dial (1959) 16 428 6 George Pickens (2022) 52 801 4

Obviously, these aren’t exact. But it’s also comparing an era long before Chuck Noll arrived with the modern-day game that has a more prolific passing game and more games in a season. You get the idea.

Last year, Pickens was a true Z-receiver. Meaning, he was the vertical/clear-out player. He ran almost nothing but go-routes and was a downfield and jump ball winner with rare ability to win contested catches. Pickens will maintain the same primary role as a sophomore. He’s still big, a long strider, with crazy “my ball” ability. It’s a unique skill set that works well and should be utilized as much as possible. In essence, Pickens never truly feels covered and Kenny Pickett showed little hesitation taking deep shots to him last season.

But he can be more than that. He should and needs to be more than that. Coming out of Georgia, he was a pretty raw player. In part because he was coming from an SEC offense that ran the ball and threw deep when Georgia decided to pass and partly because Pickens missed almost all of the 2021 season. He simply didn’t play a lot of college ball and it made him a work-in-progress.

The good news is Pickens showed encouraging signs of evolving his game. What does that look like? He became more versatile, aligned more often in the slot, averaging nearly double his per-game slot snaps after the bye compared to before it. His route tree became more varied during the team’s stretch run, more successful on slants and digs than just fly patterns.

They’re things he can build on this year. A year ago, he was working on getting and proving his health. Teams were gauging where he was at post-ACL tear, which was less than 18 months earlier. He dealt with the typical rookie whirlwind of working out, getting drafted, and going through a long first NFL season where you’re just trying to hang on for the ride. Now, he’s solely focused on being the best wide receiver he can be. Expect Pickens to still be a big-time downfield threat. But to take his game to the next level, he’ll have to evolve.

WHAT’S HIS ROLE? SERIES

WR Allen Robinson

LB Cole Holcomb

RB Jaylen Warren

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick

CB Levi Wallace

QB Mason Rudolph

C Mason Cole