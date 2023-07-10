What’s His Role? C Mason Cole

A new series on Steelers Depot to get us through the offseason. As the title implies, we’re explaining the role of players on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster. Beyond just starter, backup, or special teamer, we’re describing what their ideal role and contribution to the team in 2023 will be.

We’ll continue with C Mason Cole.

C Mason Cole – Stability In The Middle

Mason Cole had a good 2022 season but not a great one, in part because he battled injury – I don’t think he was healthy literally the entire year after getting rolled up throughout camp – and in part because his game is sorta maxed out. He’s not Maurkice Pouncey, a great athlete, or some sort of mauling run blocker. But Cole is a good player who looked even better compared to the rookie struggles Kendrick Green went through, which magnified Cole’s steady performance.

But that’s all he needs to be. Cole doesn’t have to be an All-Star for the Steelers’ line to succeed. Sure, some of their best lines in history have had Canton-bound guys in the middle but it’s not a requirement. If Cole can be available — he’s as tough as they come — and play like he did last year without the nagging injuries, he’ll be what the doctor ordered. There’s better talent around him, flanked by James Daniels and Isaac Seumalo, and they can be the pillars of this front five.

Cole also got more comfortable in Pat Meyer’s system and executes his technique well, like the hop step to stall out bull rushes. In Meyer’s system, the center has more 1v1 responsibilities as the guards help the tackles more often. He’s a hard worker who seemingly spent all offseason in the Steelers’ building, setting up for a successful Year Two.

Him being stable and healthy (obviously, health isn’t entirely within his control) is all the more important because backup center is the weakest area of depth along Pittsburgh’s offensive line. Green is currently slated as the backup but it’s possible the team goes outside the organization prior to Week One. That may boost talent but comes with the knowledge your backup center hasn’t gone through an offseason and summer program with your team. It’s not ideal.

All Cole needs to be is assignment-sound, tough, and hopefully play in at least 16 of the possible 17 games this season. All those things are within his wheelhouse as Pittsburgh’s offensive line could become a top-ten unit if everything breaks well.

