Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Another Putrid Playoff Performance

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a four-game losing streak to end the regular season. But beat Baltimore to break a playoff losing streak stretching back to 2016 and all would be right. The team was relatively healthy, bringing back several defensive players who had missed the last Ravens games. Just avoid a slow start and play hard while minimizing mistakes. And Pittsburgh just might have a chance.

Putrid Playoff Performance

The offense punted away the entire first half. On a fourth down and inches, Mike Tomlin blinked. And the Steelers punted from their own 29-yard line. So, probably a wise choice. But just look how Baltimore consistently picked up first downs when a full yard needed. The offense showed a little bit of life in the second half. But the Steelers were already down 21-0.

The defense performed no better. Punter Corliss Waitman forced Baltimore to start at the 20 or well behind it during the first half. But Baltimore marched down the field for touchdown drives of 95, 85, and 90 yards to make a mockery of the Steelers’ highly paid defense.

On one scoring drive, the Ravens ran the ball 13 straight times. No need for trickery. Pittsburgh is familiar with the run option between Lamar Jackson and a running back. I do not know if this was the defensive scheme or poor execution by T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. But they consistently bypassed the quarterback to hit the running back. Too often, Jackson kept the ball and had open space to run. The edge rushers should slam the first player in their way, especially if it is a quarterback on a running play. Put a few shots on Jackson and John Harbaugh may think twice before running the option. Instead, it was available all game.

The dumbest scheme is having the edge rushers bypass Lamar Jackson to go for the running back. Trust your D-line to handle the running back and smash the QB on the run option plays. — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) January 12, 2025

Pittsburgh Never in Game

Pittsburgh was never in this game. After the Steelers scored their first touchdown, Baltimore immediately responded with a 70-yard scoring drive. After that, they just killed time. The offense symbolically ended its night with Russell Wilson launching a moon ball to Calvin Austin III, who was triple covered. George Pickens had one-on-one coverage, but Wilson never even looked his way.

Mike Tomlin

Steeler Nation has grown impatient with Mike Tomlin. Six straight playoff losses going back to 2016. Last week reporters asked Mike Tomlin about the Steelers’ lack of success in the playoffs. He consistently said that the playoff failures were his baggage to carry and not the responsibility of the players on the 2024 Steelers. A growing segment of fans want Mike Tomlin to carry that baggage to another team.

The Steelers have changed general manager, coordinators, coaches, and turned over almost their entire roster since 2016. The remaining constants are owner Art Rooney II and head coach Mike Tomlin. Rooney extended Tomlin’s contract through the 2027 season last May. Pittsburgh rarely fires a coach before their contract expires. Most players, including stalwarts like T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, and Pat Freiermuth, express confidence and loyalty to Tomlin. But the fan base is increasingly restless due to the playoff futility.

Worse, the Steelers’ first losing season since 2003 may be looming. No quarterback on their roster is signed for 2025. The wide receiver room needs to be rebuilt. Najee Harris is likely gone in free agency. The offensive line regressed and is inexperienced with two rookies and a second-year player. Cam Heyward had a resurgence this year. But Father Time is undefeated. Teams have figured out how to neutralize T.J. Watt. The front seven couldn’t bottle up the run. And the secondary regularly gave up receptions on third and long.

Stronger teams do not fear the Steelers. In fact, they speak derisively of the team. The players who return next season will have to internalize this humiliation. And make the changes necessary to avoid experiencing it again. Art Rooney II must do the same.

If the Steelers do move on from Mike Tomlin, I sincerely appreciate all he has done for the Steelers over the last 18 years. I would be absolutely heartbroken but I understand that the NFL is a results oriented business. I hope that the Steelers have a successful offseason. pic.twitter.com/Ldizeoqm5s — Bryce (@the412kid_) January 12, 2025

Playing Hooky from Wild Card Game

I played hooky from the Wild Card game despite living just 34 miles away. I’ve attended about 20 Ravens games in Baltimore over the years. Especially the two seasons that my son Nick, then a high schooler, played trombone in the Ravens Marching Band.

I got to see Charlie Batch lead the Steelers to a 23-20 victory in Baltimore in 2012. But the last time I attended a game in Baltimore my car was vandalized. It had a Steelers license plate frame for the rear. I backed up my car in the garage so that the Steelers signage was not visible to people walking or driving by. Unfortunately, someone must have spotted me parking. Because when I came back to my car after the game, someone had taken the trouble to squeeze behind my car and rip the plastic frame off. My windshield wipers were bent with the Steelers frame stuck in them.

The Steelers were heavily favored and a lot of fans showed up. At halftime, they introduced winners of the punt, pass, and kick competition. A young kid about 12 years old wore a Steelers jersey on and was loudly booed by Baltimore fans. He just twirled his Terrible Towel as the large contingent of Steelers fans cheered and waved their towels back at him. The Ravens upset the Steelers that game. And I was disgusted when I reached my car. The parking garage management said they did not have cameras where I parked. I wrote the Ravens to voice my disappointment but never received a reply. I have not gone to a game in Baltimore since. But maybe next year; it’s been nearly 10 years after all. And seeing so many fans make the trek to hostile territory makes me want to do it again.

Game Review Resources

Here are some regular Steelers Depot articles that I read before and after games. If you want more blow-by-blow accounts or details of the game. Check these out:

Depot Roundtable Steelers Versus Ravens Wild Card Preview

Steelers Five Keys To Victory

Steelers Versus Ravens Wild Card Prediction

Recap: Steelers Versus Ravens Wild Card

Steelers Versus Ravens Winners And Losers

Tom’s Ten Takes: Steelers Versus Ravens Wild Card

Positional Grades Steelers Versus Ravens Wild Card

YOUR HOT TAKES DURING THE GAME

Thank you, Ross McCorkle, for keeping us up to date on the game’s Live Update and Discussion Threads. Steelers Depot respondents contributed 2,644 first-half comments. Respondents added 1,882 second-half comments. Here are the top three comments from each half. I don’t know the algorithm used by Disqus but here is how they stacked up:

The top first-half comments:

Steeeler expressed optimism before kickoff: “How great would it be for both Harbaughs to go down today?” Raise_it noted poor clock management: “Love how this entire comment section knew what was gonna happen when they called TO (timeout), but Mike didn’t.” And CdnSteelerFan made a pregame prediction: “Enjoy the night boys and girls. I predict a wild after game comment section no matter the outcome.”

The top second-half comments:

The top comment one came from General Beer: “I’ve said it before, and I said it again. Tomlin is a terrible coach, and his warts were masked by a franchise quarterback. Could you imagine the success the Steelers would have had with a competent offensive minded coach when we had the killer Bs? He has held this franchise back for too many years and his time has expired here…except to the family he has bamboozled into thinking he’s messiah of football.” www_jonahyo_net believes the Steelers did not belong in the playoffs: “Bengals deserved to be in the playoffs more than the Steelers. And I hate admitting that.” Finally, Nelsonator762 wants a reset: “Drafting a young QB won’t fix this. Clean house on this coaching staff, get a real o-line coach, [shore] up the line, get a young receiver and a speedy running back, and see what fields has for a year. Then think about drafting a QB. But throwing a rookie QB to the wolves with this current mess will just insta kill someone’s career.”

We demolished the 1,000-comment standard in both halves. But after another poor Pittsburgh performance not a lot else positive to say.

CONCLUSION

It is ultimately up to Art Rooney II. Does he have the confidence in Mike Tomlin to rebuild this team? I’ll support Mike Tomlin as long as he is head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. But if Rooney opted to hire a new head coach for 2025, I’d support that coach too.

Your Song Selection

I always like to include a bit of music. I usually wait until after the game to select a song. But Josh Carney mentioned a song in the Steelers Depot Roundtable leading into the Wild Card game that is too good to pass up. “It’s all about the game and how you play it. All about control and if you can take it. All about your debt and if you can pay it. It’s all about pain and who’s gonna make it.” Here is Time to Play the Game performed by Motorhead.