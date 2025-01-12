Recap: Steelers Start Slow, Go One-And-Done In Postseason With 28-14 Loss To Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers went one-and-done in the postseason for the fifth straight time, losing 28-14 to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night. Pittsburgh got completely outplayed in the first half as Baltimore ran all over them to send the Steelers packing early. The Steelers have now lost six straight playoff games, while the Ravens will move on to the Divisional Round. The loss also marks Pittsburgh’s fifth-straight loss, ending the season on a sour note after a 10-3 start.

The Steelers won the coin toss and chose to receive. But despite picking up a first down, the Steelers couldn’t do much on their opening drive, stalling out after a 3rd and 6 scramble by Wilson that was short of the sticks. Corliss Waitman’s punt was fielded by Steven Sims but he muffed it, although he was able to recover before being brought down at the Baltimore 5.

The Ravens had little problem moving the ball downfield though, and a 34-yard run by RB Derrick Henry moved the Ravens to the Pittsburgh 12-yard line on the ninth play of the drive. They would cap it off with a 3rd and 13 touchdown pass to WR Rashod Bateman from the Pittsburgh 15. Bateman just beat CB Donte Jackson on the route and the Ravens took a 7-0 lead following K Justin Tucker’s extra point with 4:45 left in the first quarter.

Pittsburgh couldn’t respond to the touchdown, with its second drive ending in a three-and-out. The Steelers were able to get a stop, but then would go three-and-out once again on their third drive of the game. They chose not to go for it on fourth-and-inches. The decision wound up being costly as the Ravens marched down the field on a 13-play, 85-yard drive that took 7:56 off the clock as the Ravens ran all over the Steelers, with a 20-yard scramble by QB Lamar Jackson moving the Ravens into Steelers territory. Then RB Derrick Henry getting the Ravens inside the 10-yard line with a 17-yard run and capping off the drive with an eight-yard touchdown. Justin Tucker’s extra point gave the Ravens a 14-0 lead with 4:09 left in the first half.

An offensive pass interference penalty against WR George Pickens wiped out what would’ve been a 49-yard gain on a throw from QB Russell Wilson, and the penalty cost the Steelers dearly as they failed to convert on 3rd and 18 and wound up punting.

The Ravens got the ball back with 1:53 left in the first half and ran a perfect two-minute drill, wrapping it up with a five-yard touchdown pass to RB Justice Hill. With Justin Tucker’s extra point, the Ravens went up 21-0 with two seconds left in the first half.

Baltimore had 19 first downs in the first half compared to just 18 total plays for the Steelers. They outgained Pittsburgh 308-59.

The Ravens opened the second half with the football, but the Steelers got a stop. After Jordan Stoudt’s punt pinned the Steelers at their own 2-yard line, the offense actually showed some signs of life for the first time. On 3rd and 9, Wilson hit WR Calvin Austin III for a 25-yard gain. Then later in the drive, WR Mike Williams got in on the action with a 37-yard gain down to the Baltimore 30. Wilson then found WR Van Jefferson for a 30-yard score and Pittsburgh cut the Ravens lead to 21-7 with 8:05 left in the third quarter.

Pittsburgh’s hopes of getting back in the game lasted four plays, as after a sack by OLB Alex Highsmith, the Ravens had gains of 21 and 15 yards before Henry ran for a 44-yard touchdown. The Ravens took a 28-7 lead, and the Steelers hopes of winning were essentially dashed with 5:49 left in the third quarter.

The Steelers offense kept fighting though, and they would get on the board with another touchdown, this one to WR George Pickens from 36 yards out to cut the lead to 28-14 with 3:24 left. The Steelers got into Baltimore territory on a rare successful running back screen, with RB Najee Harris picking up 21 yards two plays before the Pittsburgh touchdown. The Steelers were then able to get a stop and took back over at their own 25 with 2:27 left in the third quarter. But the drive ended with Russell Wilson being sacked on the final play of the third quarter, and the Steelers would open the fourth quarter with a punt.

The Ravens bled 6:16 off the clock but would be forced to punt, and the Steelers offense got to work. A 5-yard Russell Wilson scramble was followed by two straight completions to George Pickens, totaling 34 yards, and the Steelers moved to the Baltimore 36. But things went sideways from there, with a false start by RB Najee Harris followed by a sack on 2nd and 15 after OT Broderick Jones got beat. On 3rd and 22, the Steelers threw short of the sticks to Jefferson for a 7-yard gain, but on 4th and 15 the deep pass to WR Calvin Austin III was incomplete with 6:06 left. The Ravens would take over at their own 43.

From there, Baltimore just ran out the clock and closed out the 28-14 victory. The Ravens will move onto the Divisional Round, while the Steelers will be going home.