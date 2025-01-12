Steelers Vs. Ravens Winners And Losers

Winners and losers from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 28-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Saturday night’s Wild Card game.

WINNERS

P Corliss Waitman

Waitman came to play, consistently booming the ball and creating plus field position for the Steelers. Kudos to him for that as Pittsburgh struggled early. Waitman had been waning late in the year but ended 2024 on a positive note. Under contract, he should be carried into camp next year as the team evaluates Cameron Johnston’s rehab.

WR Mike Williams/Van Jefferson/George Pickens

For receivers making plays vertically. Once the offense woke up in the second half, it came as Williams, Jefferson, and Pickens made sideline plays. Williams on a nice switch/release for 37-yards, Jefferson for a 30-yard touchdown against a busted coverage, and Pickens for a sweet hole shot 36-yard score that made things 28-14 and at least semi-interesting.

ILB Elandon Roberts

Roberts was the only front seven member who can earn good marks against the run, holding his own in the interior of the battle to combat Derrick Henry. His efforts alone didn’t produce anything resembling good results, but his attitude and mentality are what Pittsburgh needs more of. Ditto with SS DeShon Elliott, who continued to impress as a steady and reliable open-field tackler. He led the team in total tackles.

LOSERS

HC Mike Tomlin/DC Teryl Austin

Tomlin is here in part for the Steelers’ playoff losing streak continuing. Now up to six-straight defeats, he has to own that even if it’s not impacting his job security. The Steelers know how to make the playoffs but they’re clueless upon arrival.

In-game, an early decision to punt instead of going for it on 4th and literal inches drew plenty of rebuke. Rightfully so. Baltimore turned the possession into a 13-play touchdown drive to go up 14-0.

Austin and Tomlin’s game plan had few answers against a Baltimore offense that played to its style and was hardly slowed down. Repeated failures as the defense again gave up big points in another playoff loss.

Interior Line/D-Line/EDGEs

Lumping nearly the entire front seven into this. Coaches and scheme play a factor, but Pittsburgh was also simply outmuscled at the line of scrimmage by Baltimore’s beefy front. Not getting off blocks, missing tackles, the Steelers again failed to be fundamentally sound, a critical component to having a chance against the Ravens. To mention one individual, DL Larry Ogunjobi appeared to play an extremely lackluster game.

Even Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt did little in this one, even if Highsmith picked up an early-second half sack. They didn’t play to their caliber or paycheck.

The Ravens simply brought the fight to the Steelers, who failed to effectively counterpunch in what didn’t even look like a fair fight, putting up individual and collective records against Pittsburgh. Unacceptable showing in a single-elimination game.

CB Cam Sutton

Sutton was matched up in tough situations on tight ends, but he was completely outclassed in the passing game. On one rep, TE Isaiah Likely bounced him like a basketball on a downfield crosser. Sutton has not played well since returning from a midseason suspension. Pittsburgh must search for new options in the offseason at slot corner to compete with Beanie Bishop Jr. The Steelers didn’t create quality options or competition in the slot this offseason.

The Justin Fields ‘Plan’

Less on an individual and more on the collective. Despite media hype of Fields being used in this game, his impact was nearly invisible. He was used on the opening drive to hand off on a successful third-and-short but rarely seen the rest of the game. Pittsburgh falling behind didn’t help but with nothing going on offense, it’s not like the Steelers would’ve been crazy for trying Fields more often.

It certainly wasn’t the reason for the loss, and I don’t want to make mountains out of it but yeah, burning the boats just lit the Steelers on fire.