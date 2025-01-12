2024 Wild Card Game Steelers Vs. Ravens Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The optimistic few, including myself, sure look like fools after the first half. The Pittsburgh Steelers elected to receive and now find themselves down 21-0 with the Baltimore Ravens getting the ball back after halftime.

The Ravens have run all over the Steelers, while the offense has accomplished nothing. The one exciting play was called back for offensive pass interference on George Pickens. Having a second half left to watch is almost ill-inducing.

If the Steelers want any chance whatsoever, that would need to include zero points for the Ravens on the opening drive and a touchdown on the Steelers’ first drive. Anything less, and this thing is as good as over.

This is one of the football definitions of domination: The Ravens had more first downs in the first half (19) than the Steelers had total plays (18), per @ESPNStatsInfo. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 12, 2025

START OF 2ND HALF

1st and 10, Derrick Henry off left tackle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Henry around right end for 8 yards.

T.J. Watt was injured on the play. With Heyward already out, this could get very ugly.

1st and 10, Justice Hill up the middle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Hill around the right end for 5 yards. 3rd and 2, Henry stuffed for no gain by Elandon Roberts.

The punt was downed at the 3-yard line.

1st and 10, Harris gained 1 yard up the middle. 2nd and 9, Wilson incomplete to Washington. 3rd and 9, Wilson complete deep to Calvin Austin III over the middle for 25 yards. He took a hard hit and held onto the catch.

1st and 10, Wilson complete to Warren for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, Wilson sacked for 0 yards. 3rd and 5, complete to Mike Williams up the left sideline for 37 yards.

1st and 10, Wilson incomplete. 2nd and 10, Wilson incomplete. 3rd and 10, Wilson deep to Van Jefferson for a 30-yard touchdown. 21-7 Ravens.

There is a sign of life. In 7 minutes, the Steelers forced a punt and scored a touchdown to give hope.

T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward are back in the game.

1st and 10, Alex Highsmith in for a 10-yard sack on Lamar Jackson. 2nd and 20, complete to Tylan Wallace for 21 yards. Donte Jackson just watched him cross the first-down marker.

1st and 10, Steven Sims rushed for 15 yards.

1st and 10, Henry up the middle for 44 yards and a touchdown. This defense has zero pride. 28-7 Ravens.

MR. DERRICK HENRY!!!!!!!!!! Tune in on Prime!! pic.twitter.com/YDZs4YK3wB — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 12, 2025

The hope was short-lived.