Watch: Van Jefferson Hauls In 30-Yard TD, Capping Steelers’ 98-Yard Scoring Drive

After getting a quick stop to open the second half, the Pittsburgh Steelers seemingly found something on their first drive of the second half.

Taking over at their own 2-yard line, the Steelers marched 98 yards as QB Russell Wilson heated up, capping the drive with a 30-yard strike to wide receiver Van Jefferson, getting the Steelers on the board to make it a 21-7 game.

Jefferson, who found himself in man coverage against Brandon Stephens, was able to run right by the young Ravens cornerback, splitting him and star safety Kyle Hamilton before hauling in the throw from Wilson to get the Steelers on the board.

Prior to Jefferson’s 30-yard score, Wilson and the Steelers’ passing game heated up as Wilson fired a dart to wide receiver Calvin Austin III over the middle for a gain of 25 yards. Then, Wilson lofted a ball to Mike Williams for a gain of 37 yards.

The Steelers’ scoring drive was desperately needed after they had just 60 yards of total offense at the half, not having a single answer for the Ravens’ defense. But after getting to the half and regrouping, Pittsburgh found something in the passing game, airing it out and carving up the Ravens with some splash plays.

In the end that scoring drive may not matter as the Ravens responded quickly with a 44-yard Derrick Henry rushing touchdown, making it a three-score game again at 28-7 in the third quarter.