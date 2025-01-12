Tom’s Ten Takes – Steelers Vs. Ravens

Following each game in the 2024 Steelers season I will once again be giving you my 10 takes. These aren’t going to be hot takes that are meant to shock the world. This will be instant reactions to the game written while still in that period just following the game when the emotions are high, and the ideas are fresh. Included will be thoughts, observations, queries, and reasons that caused me to yell at the television in Saturday’s Wild Card loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

Wild Card vs Baltimore Ravens

1. 4:09 Second Quarter – I wrote down that time specifically. That was the time left after the Ravens moved methodically down the field on a 13-play drive in which they never threw the ball. The defense was gassed. The effort was gone. Multiple players were raising their hands to the sky looking for answers after plays. The game was over right there. A pitiful performance by the defense. If they tried to make adjustments, they were ineffective. Just an old-fashioned butt-kicking.

2. 45 to 50 – Baltimore’s run game was dominant from the get-go. They were perpetually in second and two situations at worst. Lamar Jackson (81 yards) and Derrick Henry (186) ran at will. Baltimore ran the ball 50 times. They averaged six yards a carry and that seems low. How do you have no answer for the run game? How do you not sell out completely at least for a time period and make Jackson beat you through the air? They ran it down their throats 50 times. The Steelers only had 45 total plays.

3. Don’t Say it Again – I hereby decry that the phrase, “we don’t live in our fears” and anything similar shall never be uttered again. You’ve lost four games in a row. You’re in the playoffs. You’re down seven points. Your veteran quarterback has just thrown the ball short of the sticks again on third down. The receiver, again, is unable to get the extra foot needed to reach the first down marker. It’s fourth down and you need one inch, and you punt it. One inch.

After a performance last week where you wanted to run it 40 times to not give Joe Burrow the ball, which is in fact living in your fears. No more. Erase that phrase from your vocabulary.

4. One Way Ticket – This time of year I usually stick up for players or coaches when fans say they want Coach X or Player Y gone. This year, I can’t do it. If you want Mike Tomlin or Teryl Austin or Pat Meyer gone, I get it. If you want to trade Minkah Fitzpatrick or any other player. I’m sure you have your reasons. The way this team finished; I would find it hard to fight for just about any player on this team other than Cam Heyward. Changes need to be made to get this team out of mediocrity.

5. There Comes a Time – Every player is different but for some players they get to the point where it becomes pretty obvious. Obvious they don’t want to deal with physicality anymore. Russell Wilson is there. Earlier in the year he took some big hits against teams like Washington and Baltimore.

Over the last six weeks, he has gotten happy feet. He leaves the pocket early or when he doesn’t need to. He doesn’t look for intermediate throws, he almost immediately goes to the check down. And I get it. It takes a toll on the body. But you can’t have your quarterback play that way and win championships.

6. Harris’ Hurrah – This may have been the last game for Najee Harris in the Steeler uniform. It’s a tough way to go out to lose the last five games. Maybe after that, he would prefer to go elsewhere. He finished with 58 yards on nine touches.

I have been as critical as anyone about his play, but I have to give him credit. They dude plays hard and he plays every game. He gives you everything he has; he fights for every yard. He showed leadership at times and rarely complained. His numbers were consistent. He is a gamer. And if this was his last for Pittsburgh, I thank him for his efforts and wish him well.

7. It’s Just Wrapping Paper – Box scores are important for giving you details but they don’t paint the picture. If you just look at Russell Wilson’s stat line, you think the team probably won. Two touchdowns, 20 of 29 passing and 270 yards. A quarterback rating of 121.3. Impressive. The team had four wide receivers who each had a reception of at least 25 yards. Cool! Many people get wrapped up in statistics without knowing the details.

Like the people who regurgitate PFF rankings. You don’t know who graded those players or how their grading process works but you believe their grades to be the gospel. It’s all shiny wrapping paper. You need to watch the game or player to know the reality.

8. 10 Personnel – For those that don’t know, that is one running back and four wide receivers on the field. Do you know how often Arthur Smith’s offense has utilized that grouping this year? Zero times. Now, we all know the receiver group aren’t going to blow you away. However, on a crucial fourth and 15 play late in the game, when the team needed a first down, Mike Williams was on the sideline.

Some of you are really enamored with Williams and why he isn’t used more. The reason is he’s a terrible route runner. But he is good at jump ball situations. Do you think it would be advantageous to give the 6-3, fifth round pick costing receiver a chance to make a play?

9. Chicken or the Egg – This offense has it’s issues. I already mentioned my thoughts on Wilson. The pass plays are hard to determine. The team has poor route runners when it comes to creating separation. Hard to throw passes when guys have defenders in their pockets. The passing scheme, in my opinion, has too many deep routes that take too long to develop. The offensive line is, let’s say, inconsistent.

On one play, Dan Moore pulled to his right and Broderick Jones pulling his left. They passed each other in the backfield like two ships in a harbor. Seems like someone was wrong there and I think that was the play Moore was injured. There are a lot of questions going into the offseason.

10. Three of a Kind – First of all, Cam Heyward needs to be cloned. He could have easily sat out the second half after being checked for a head injury. That’s not his style. You look late in the game, and he was consistently in the middle of the pile making tackles finishing with 10 overall. That is pride right there.

Also, kudos to Elandon Roberts and Patrick Queen who had 14 and 10 tackles, respectively. To continually put your face in the fan to try to take a 250-pound running back take a lot of cojones.

Thank you again for taking the time to listen to my meandering thoughts. I appreciate the comments and criticisms over the season.