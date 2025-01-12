2024 Wild Card Game Steelers Vs. Ravens Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

For the fifth time in history, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens will face off in the playoffs, meeting for the third time this season. While the Steelers have won eight of their last 10 against the Ravens, it was Baltimore that had the last laugh with a 34-17 blowout as the home team just a few weeks ago.

The Steelers have been counted out by many, being one of just four teams in NFL history to enter the playoffs on a four-game losing streak, but there are some reasons for optimism. Last time, the Steelers were without Donte Jackson, Larry Ogunjobi, DeShon Elliott, and George Pickens, while Joey Porter Jr. exited early in the game. All of those players are back, and the Ravens will be without Pro Bowl WR Zay Flowers.

The 34-17 score last time around wasn’t fully indicative of how that game went. That was the last time the Steelers were actually able to move the ball, they just didn’t punch it in and had some untimely turnovers that turned it into a blowout.

Russell Wilson is starting, to the dismay of some fans after a month of poor play, but Justin Fields is reportedly set to see a “sprinkling” of plays throughout the game. Both teams will be throwing wrinkles at each other as you must after two times playing each other this season.

If you don’t have Prime Video (Amazon), they simulcast the game for free on Twitch.tv.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Kyle Allen (3rd QB)

G Mason McCormick

CB Cory Trice Jr.

DL Dean Lowry

OLB Preston Smith

WR Scotty Miller

WR Jamal Agnew

Ravens’ Inactive Players

WR Zay Flowers

LB Adisa Isaac

S Beau Brade

C Nick Samac

RB Rasheen Ali

WR Keith Kirkwood

S Marcus Williams

No big surprises for the Ravens in terms of their inactives. I am pretty surprised by Cory Trice Jr. being inactive after being the top option with Joey Porter Jr. or Donte Jackson hurt. The defensive line will be a little thin with Dean Lowry down, and OLB Preston Smith not dressing is slightly surprising to me, though he was inactive against the Chiefs on Christmas.

The biggest impact will be McCormick, who broke his hand last week. That means Spencer Anderson will be playing his first significant snaps since Week 4.