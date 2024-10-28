2024 Week 8 Steelers Vs. Giants Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting another primetime matchup against a New York team, this time against the Giants on Monday Night Football. The Steelers have a long history of performing well on Monday Night Football, especially at home. With a win, the Steelers will advance to 6-2 entering their bye week, and because the Cleveland Browns upset the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, they would hold down first place in the AFC North.

The Giants are struggling yet again with Brian Daboll and Daniel Jones, but they did beat the Seattle Seahawks a couple weeks ago and have shown flashes of good play. Rookie WR Malik Naber has been everything that he was advertised to be an more, and should give the Steelers some issues today along with Darius Slayton.

The biggest thing to watch will be Dexter Lawrence against this young interior offensive line. Zach Frazier is still out, which means Ryan McCollum will be seeing a lot of the NFL’s current sack leader. It isn’t often a nose tackle leads the league in sacks, and he is very likely to be the first to double digits this season later tonight. Mike Tomlin said they better be prepared to put four hands on him, so Isaac Seumalo and Mason McCormick will also be tasked with slowing him down.

The Giants’ cornerbacks are pretty beat up and the depth is razor thin for tonight, so Russell Wilson will have a great chance to build off his stellar debut a week ago. Justin Fields is inactive with the emergency third quarterback designation due to a hamstring injury suffered in practice.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Justin Fields (3rd QB)

C Zach Frazier

RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson

OLB Nick Herbig

CB C.J. Henderson

Giants’ Inactive Players

QB Tommy DeVito (3rd)

P Jamie Gillan

CB Adoree’ Jackson

LB Ty Summers

CB Cor’Dale Flott

OL Jake Kubas

DT Jordon Riley