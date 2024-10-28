Steelers Vs. Giants 2024 Week 8: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV & Radio Schedule

2024 Week 8

New York Giants (2-5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2)

Kickoff: 8:15 PM/ET, Oct. 28, 2024

Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: ESPN (national)

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analysis), and Lisa Salters (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -5.5

Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of the N.Y. Giants’ last 8 games.

Giants are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games.

Giants are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against Pittsburgh.

Giants are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games on the road.

Giants are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games in Pittsburgh.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of the Giants’ last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of the Giants’ last 5 games against an AFC North opponent.

Giants are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games played on Monday when they are on the road.

Pittsburgh is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games.

Pittsburgh is 8-3 SU in its last 11 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against the N.Y. Giants.

Pittsburgh is 2-5 SU in its last 7 games at home against the Giants.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games against a National Football Conference opponent.

Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games against an NFC East opponent.

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 11 games played in October.

Pittsburgh is 5-2 SU in its last 7 games played in Week 8.

Pittsburgh is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games when playing as the favorite.

Giants Injuries:

OLB Brian Burns (groin/Achilles)

T Jermaine Eluemunor (hip) – Questionable

P Jamie Gillan (hamstring) – Out

CB Adoree’ Jackson (neck) – Out

LB Ty Summers (ankle) – Out

CB Cor’Dale Flott (groin) – Doubtful

CB Tre Hawkins III (ankle) – Questionable

DL Dexter Lawrence (hip)

Steelers Injuries:

WR Roman Wilson (hamstring) – Out

OLB Nick Herbig (hamstring) – Out

C Zach Frazier (ankle) – Out

T Dylan Cook (foot) – Out

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) – Out

LB Tyler Matakevich (hamstring)

SS DeShon Elliott (back)

QB Justin Fields (hamstring) – Questionable

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_oct_28_2024_vs_new-york-giants_weekly_release

Flipcard:

giants-steelers-week-8-flipcard

Game Capsule:

nyg-pit-week-8-capsule-2024