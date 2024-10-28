Steelers Vs. Giants 2024 Week 8: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV & Radio Schedule

2024 Week 8
New York Giants (2-5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2)
Kickoff: 8:15 PM/ET, Oct. 28, 2024
Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: ESPN (national)
Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analysis), and Lisa Salters (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -5.5
Trends:
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of the N.Y. Giants’ last 8 games.
Giants are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games.
Giants are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against Pittsburgh.
Giants are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games on the road.
Giants are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games in Pittsburgh.
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of the Giants’ last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of the Giants’ last 5 games against an AFC North opponent.
Giants are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games played on Monday when they are on the road.
Pittsburgh is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games.
Pittsburgh is 8-3 SU in its last 11 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against the N.Y. Giants.
Pittsburgh is 2-5 SU in its last 7 games at home against the Giants.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games against a National Football Conference opponent.
Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games against an NFC East opponent.
The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 11 games played in October.
Pittsburgh is 5-2 SU in its last 7 games played in Week 8.
Pittsburgh is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games when playing as the favorite.
Giants Injuries:
OLB Brian Burns (groin/Achilles)
T Jermaine Eluemunor (hip) – Questionable
P Jamie Gillan (hamstring) – Out
CB Adoree’ Jackson (neck) – Out
LB Ty Summers (ankle) – Out
CB Cor’Dale Flott (groin) – Doubtful
CB Tre Hawkins III (ankle) – Questionable
DL Dexter Lawrence (hip)
Steelers Injuries:
WR Roman Wilson (hamstring) – Out
OLB Nick Herbig (hamstring) – Out
C Zach Frazier (ankle) – Out
T Dylan Cook (foot) – Out
RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) – Out
LB Tyler Matakevich (hamstring)
SS DeShon Elliott (back)
QB Justin Fields (hamstring) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_oct_28_2024_vs_new-york-giants_weekly_release
Flipcard:
giants-steelers-week-8-flipcard
Game Capsule:
nyg-pit-week-8-capsule-2024