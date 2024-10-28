Report: CB Tre Hawkins III Expected To Miss Steelers Game, Leaving Giants Shorthanded At Cornerback

The New York Giants had a few injury situations worth monitoring over the weekend, particularly at cornerback with a number of players carrying injury designations into Monday Night Football. Along with others, CB Tre Hawkins III was labeled questionable with an ankle injury. He is now reportedly being ruled out for tonight’s game against the Steelers, per The Athletic’s Dan Duggan on X.

Duggan, who covers the Giants, described their current predicament as being “extremely shorthanded at corner.”

Along with Hawkins, Adoree’ Jackson was already ruled out with a neck injury, and Cor’Dale Flott is doubtful with a groin injury. Hawkins and Jackson are two of their depth corners on the outside, but Flott has been the starter opposite 2023 first-round CB Deonte Banks. Jackson has played 87 total snaps on defense this season while Flott has played 314 and Hawkins has played 23. Nick McCloud is the only other rostered corner that they have listed on the outside on their official depth chart.

McCloud has 112 snaps on defense so far this season, and has played a fair amount of snaps for the Giants over the last two seasons after being an undrafted free agent in 2021. Pro Football Focus has McCloud graded out with a 49.4 overall grade this season, including a 43.2 against the run. They also gave him a 49.7 coverage grade with a perfect 156.3 passer rating allowed into his coverage.

He should be able to fill in okay, but they are dangerously thin at the position. Any in-game injuries could spell disaster for the Giants’ secondary. The Giants have allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards per game with 179.4 so far this season. That has been one of their few

With Russell Wilson airing it out in his debut versus the New York Jets last week, he could have an opportunity to have another breakout passing game against the shorthanded Giants secondary.