Steelers Place WR Roman Wilson On IR, Make Several Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made roster moves ahead of tonight’s game against the New York Giants. Most notably, the team has placed rookie WR Roman Wilson on injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least the next four weeks. Additionally, the team elevated WR Brandon Johnson from the practice squad and signed RB Jonathan Ward to the 53-man roster. They also released RB Aaron Shampklin.

Roman Wilson suffered a hamstring injury the Thursday before Week 7, holding him out of the game against the New York Jets. Failing to practice all week, he had already been ruled out for tonight’s game against the New York Giants. To date, he’s appeared in just one game this season, logging five offensive snaps and failing to catch a pass.

This is Johnson’s third and final elevation of the season and he should dress tonight. He’ll provide depth at wide receiver with Wilson’s injury and RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson ruled out due to the ankle injury that’s kept him out since Week 4. Johnson will be the team’s No. 5 WR behind George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III, and Scotty Miller.

Johnson was also active for the team’s Week 5 and 7 games. Combined, he’s logged 15 snaps and caught one pass, a 9-yard reception in the team’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He spent last year as teammates with QB Russell Wilson in Denver, catching four touchdown passes. Johnson finished 2023 with 19 receptions for 284 yards.

Ward’s signing was reported earlier in the afternoon. Out of elevations after being promoted from the practice squad for a third time last week, the Steelers preferred his special teams value to Shampklin. He’ll provide depth with Patterson out another week. Ward will work in the kick return, punt coverage, and kick coverage units.

This season, Ward has logged 40 special teams snaps and other nine on offense. He’s carried the ball five times and recorded one special teams tackle.

With these moves, the Steelers have an open spot on their 53-man roster. They could sign Brandon Johnson to the 53 after this week to replace Roman Wilson over the next several games. With the team’s upcoming bye, there will be less urgency to fill that spot. CB Cam Sutton’s suspension will also end after this week, though the team could receive a temporary roster exemption for him.

The Steelers and Giants kickoff at 8:20 PM/EST tonight on ESPN.