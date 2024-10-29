2024 Week 8 Steelers Vs. Giants Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The first half felt very dominant for the Pittsburgh Steelers, yet they are tied 9-9 at halftime. The offense was moving the ball at will, but unable to punch it in for touchdowns in the red zone. One touchdown was overturned with George Pickens failing to get his feet in, while another was negated due to penalty.

The Steelers’ defense has been doing a good job for the most part against the New York Giants’ offense, but a couple explosive plays have allowed them to get into field goal range multiple times. The Giants get the ball back after the half.

START OF 3RD QUARTER

1st and 10, Tyrone Tracy up the middle for no gain. 2nd and 10, Tracy up the middle for 26 yards.

1st and 10, incomplete pass from Daniel Jones intended for Darius Slayton. 2nd and 10, Tracy up the middle for 5 yards. 3rd and 5, Jones complete to Malik Nabers for 8 yards.

1st and 10, Tracy up the middle for no gain. 2nd and 10, Jones sacked by T.J. Watt for a loss of 9. 3rd and 19, Jones sacked by Alex Highsmith for a loss of 3. Those sacks knocked him out of field goal range.

T.J. Watt gets on the board with a sack! 📺: #NYGvsPIT on ESPN/ABC/ESPN2

The punt went to the 16-yard line.

1st and 10, toss right to Najee Harris for 2 yards. 2nd and 8, Harris stopped for no gain. False start makes it 3rd and 13, and Russell Wilson’s pass to Pat Freiermiuth went just 8 yards. The punt went 55 yards, returned 2 yards to the 28.

1st and 10, Devin Singletary up the middle for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, illegal shift. 2nd and 11, delay of game. 2nd and 16, Jones sacked by Highsmith for a loss of 6. 3rd and 22, Tracy up the middle for 5 yards. The punt was returned by Calvin Austin III for a touchdown! Special teams providing the spark once again. 16-9 Steelers.

1st and 10, Jermaine Eluemunor called for a false start. 1st and 15, Tracy stopped for just two yards on the run. 2nd and 13, Jones incomplete. 3rd and 13, Jones complete to Theo Johnson for 7 yards. The punt resulted in a touchback.

1st and 10, Harris tackled for a loss of 3. 2nd and 13, Wilson complete to Pickens short for 6 yards. 3rd and 7, Wilson rolled out and found Pat Freiermuth for 11 yards.

1st and 10, toss left to Jaylen Warren for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, Wilson deep right to Scotty Miller, but Greg Stroman was in place to break it up. 3rd and 6, false start on Isaac Seumalo. 3rd and 11, deep right to Van Jefferson for 36 yards. Back shoulder, great placement and great catch.

END OF 3RD QUARTER: 16-9 STEELERS

Holding caled on Mason McCormick to erase a modest run by Harris. 1st and 20, designed run for Wilson and he slid for 5 yards. 2nd and 15, Wilson complete to Harris for 7 yards. 3rd and 8, Wilson moon ball to Calvin Austin III for 29 yards and a touchdown. 23-9 Steelers.