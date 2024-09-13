Week 2 Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

We’re through one week of the regular season. The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off of a gritty 18-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, with K Chris Boswell kicking six field goals in the win. Defensively, the Steelers’ defense shut down QB Kirk Cousins and company, holding them to a goose egg in the second half. Pittsburgh was the only AFC North team to win this week, giving them a head start on the division.

Justin Fields earned the start, and Pittsburgh went through the week with some uncertainty if he would again. But Fields will get the nod against the Denver Broncos as Russell Wilson won’t get his revenge game against his former team. The Broncos are coming off a 26-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, a close game but one where rookie QB Box Nix struggled in his debut. Denver’s defense kept them in the game, recording an interception and pair of safeties.

Pittsburgh has made a couple of roster moves over the week, replacing injured P Cameron Johnston with P Corliss Waitman. SS Terrell Edmunds also reunites with the Steelers, signed off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad.

As always, we’re here to break down whatever happens over the weekend and into next week.

1 – As always, we ask who will win: Steelers or Broncos?

2 – Over/under 80.5 receiving yards for WR George Pickens?

3 – Cam Heyward is tied with James Harrison with 80.5 sacks. Does Heyward break that tie with at least a half-sack versus Denver?

4 – After kicking six in the opener, how many field goals does K Chris Boswell make this weekend?

5 – Does SS Terrell Edmunds play at least one defensive snap against the Broncos?

Tiebreaker: How many team passing yards will the Steelers throw for?

Recap of 2024 Week 1 Falcons Game Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

And we’re off!

Question 1: Pittsburgh had six scoring drives. All Chris Boswell field goals. With a withering defense, the Steelers beat Atlanta 18-10 . A cautiously optimistic 70 percent (42 of 60) majority of Steelers Depot respondents picked the winner.

Question 2: Justin Fields had 14 carries for 57 rushing yards. He easily went over 29.5 rushing yards . With the news that Russell Wilson tweaked his calf Thursday, a very strong 86.7 percent (52 of 60) majority scored a point in anticipation of Fields starting the game.

Question 3: Atlanta was on their second possession of the game when this question was answered. DeShon Elliott intercepted Kirk Cousins’ pass on the second play of the drive. Donte Jackson intercepted another in the fourth quarter. Respondents confident in the Steelers pass defense with 78.3 percent (47 of 60) predicting a Steelers interception of a Kirk Cousins pass.

Question 4: Justin Fields completed passes to eight different Steelers in the game. He targeted Van Jefferson and Najee Harris four times. But they caught only two. While Pat Freiermuth caught all four of the passes thrown his way. Only 25 percent (15 of 60) respondents picked Freiermuth to have more receptions than Jefferson and Harris combined . This question tripped up five respondents who missed only one question.

Question 5: T.J. Watt sacked Kirk Cousins three times. Unfortunately, referees nullified two with penalties (replays show that Watt was clearly onsides on one). Watt had no sacks for most of the game. But he sacked Cousins on the final play of the game to seal the victory. An impressive 28.3 percent (17 of 60) of respondents correctly predicted that Watt would sack Cousins one time . This question prevented eight folks from sweeping the questions (many of whom predicted two sacks).The median response among respondents was 1.5 sacks by Watt.

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Fields O/U 29.5 Rush Yards D Intercepts Cousins Pass? More Catches Muth or Van/Najee? TJ Watt Sacks SD Consensus Yes Over Yes Van & Najee 1.5 Correct Answers Yes Over Yes Pat Freiermuth 1

Steelers Depot respondents answered three of five questions correctly as a group.

We are still tracking 18 preseason questions yet to be answered. Most must wait until the season is completed. But we’ll announce who owns bragging rights then. There are nine respondents with a shot at unseating Steelers D who currently leads with 38 points. Special shoutout to Chris92021 who responded all 34 weeks since the Steelers 2023 season ended.

Congratulations to Don2727! The only person to answer all five questions correctly and receive 11 points (with one participation and five bonus points) for an early lead in this year’s contest. The tiebreaker not needed to determine this week’s winner. But he got that right by predicting Najee Harris gaining more rush yards than Jaylen Warren. 16 folks missed only one question. Try again next week. You have to play to win.

Excellent job Don2727! Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email quarter_nelson@yahoo.com) with your PayPal address to receive your winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Or opt for a Steelers Depot polo shirt in lieu of the cash prize. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

Here is the 2024 leaderboard after the first week: