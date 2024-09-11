Steelers Shift Broderick Jones, Insert Troy Fautanu With 1s During Wednesday’s Practice

One week in and the Pittsburgh Steelers are playing some musical chairs. With OT Dan Moore Jr. held out due to an ankle injury, the Steelers showed a new-look first-team offensive line during Wednesday’s practice. Per Yardbarker’s Aaron Becker, OT Broderick Jones flipped from right to left tackle, allowing rookie Troy Fautanu to step in as first-team right tackle.

Left tackle Dan Moore Jr. (ankle) did not practice today and the #Steelers offensive line was as such: LT: Broderick Jones

LG: Spencer Anderson

C: Zach Frazier

RG: James Daniels

RT: Troy Fautanu — Aaron Becker (@Aaron_M_Becker) September 11, 2024

During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin indicated that Moore would be limited early in the week due to ankle swelling that occurred 24 hours after Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. He didn’t hint that Moore was in danger of missing Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, but Moore’s status will be one to watch throughout the week. If he misses the game, it’s almost certain that front five configuration will take the field in Denver. But if Moore is healthy, it’ll be interesting to see how the team handles having three starter-capable tackles for two spots.

Tomlin said Troy Fautanu is “deserving” of being part of the tackle battle that’s carried over into the regular season thanks to Fautanu missing much of the summer with an MCL sprain. The Steelers were just beginning to give him first-team reps, shifting Jones over to left tackle as he split reps with Moore, before Fautanu went down in the preseason opener against the Houston Texans.

But taking a job for non-health reasons is atypical in Pittsburgh. They like Moore, who has been steady and available the last four years, and drafted Jones with their first-round pick in 2023, moving up three spots to acquire him. It’s a good problem to have, most teams can’t field two competent tackles, but a messy situation all the same.

Speaking to reporters post-practice via 93.7 The Fan, Fautanu said it was tough to miss three weeks of action. He relied on mental reps to stay sharp and is ready to go this weekend if called upon.

“Whatever role they’re giving me come this game, whatever game it is, I’m ready to go,” Fautanu said via The Fan.

#Steelers rookie tackle Troy Fautanu on his readiness pic.twitter.com/vOnMLatd9M — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) September 11, 2024

If Fautanu gets squeezed out, Pittsburgh could use him as a tackle-eligible sixth offensive lineman for a handful of snaps. But the Steelers’ sights are higher than that; they want Fautanu to start. Figuring out how to make it happen is the hard part.