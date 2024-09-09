Pelissero: Steelers Reunite With Former First-Round Pick, Sign Terrell Edmunds Off Jaguars’ Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers had some open spots on the roster after placing Logan Lee on IR. Cameron Johnston will also end up on IR after his season-ending injury on Sunday. According to Tom Pelissero on X, the Steelers are reuniting with S Terrell Edmunds.

Reunion: The #Steelers are signing safety Terrell Edmunds off the #Jaguars practice squad, per sources. pic.twitter.com/DMkmk0WYTE — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 9, 2024

Edmunds is being signed off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad, so he is guaranteed pay and a spot on the 53-man roster for at least three weeks per NFL rules.

Edmunds was the Steelers’ first-round pick in the 2018 draft and last played for the team in the 2022 season. He has since played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans, and most recently the Jaguars.

He was released by the Jaguars at roster cutdowns just a couple weeks ago but landed back on their practice squad. He was elevated by the Jaguars on Sunday to play against the Miami Dolphins. He played just six defensive snaps and zero on special teams in that game.

His best seasons came with the Steelers, working mostly alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick. He never lived up to the first-round pick that was used on him, but he got better each season in Pittsburgh and was a solid piece next to Fitzpatrick. More importantly, Fitzpatrick had his best seasons when playing next to Edmunds.

Edmunds joins a fairly crowded safety room with Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, and Jalen Elliott. His last season with the Steelers, he played 107 special teams snaps, so he will likely need to do some of that again as a depth safety.

Perhaps his greatest use for the Steelers at this point is his ability to play in the slot. In 2022, Edmunds played 195 snaps in the slot and 349 in 2021. He obviously has experience in Mike Tomlin and Teryl Austin’s defensive system, which is a plus.

Right now, the Steelers really only have undrafted rookie Beanie Bishop Jr. as a slot corner with some of the safeties and other defensive backs rotating down. It can’t hurt to have another versatile defensive back for depth and more slot options.