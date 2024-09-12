Broncos WR Courtland Sutton On Beating Steelers: ‘If I Gotta Go Put My Hands On T.J. Watt, Then I’m Gonna Go Do That’

To prevent an 0-2 start and hole the Denver Broncos would have to spend the rest of the season digging out of, WR Courtland Sutton will do anything to secure victory this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Speaking with reporters following Wednesday’s practice, Sutton says he’ll put his hand in the pile. And, if needed, on T.J. Watt.

“Whatever they need me to do in that specific moment, I’m gonna go do,” Sutton said via the Broncos’ YouTube channel. “If I gotta go put my hands on T.J. Watt, then I’m gonna go do that. If I gotta go run a route and go get open against the secondary, then that’s what I’m gonna go do. Whatever job they need me to do, whatever task they need me to go do, I’m gonna do it to the best of my ability so that we can go be successful.”

Every team game planning for the Steelers’ defense begins with T.J. Watt. Not stopping him but at least slowing him down. Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris boasted he wouldn’t let Watt “wreck” the game only to watch Watt make plays from start to finish, recording two sacks negated by penalty but closing the game with a takedown of QB Kirk Cousins to pair with a tackle for loss against the run and key fumble recovery.

Containing Watt is more than a one-man job. It involves chips by tight ends and running backs. Slide protections toward him. Mixing up the screen and quick game to slow his rushes. It probably won’t involve Sutton but his larger point stands. Do whatever it takes to win.

Winning isn’t something Sutton’s been able to experience much of in Denver. Since being drafted in 2018, he hasn’t been able to experience a winning season let along a playoff appearance. The Broncos haven’t been back in the postseason since their 2015 Super Bowl win. Falling to 0-2 in a competitive AFC West where Kansas City is poised to dominate and the Los Angeles Chargers are in better shape under Jim Harbaugh could doom the Broncos’ season before the first day of fall.

Sutton was rookie QB Bo Nix’s favorite target in their Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Targeted 12 times, he caught just four passes for 38 yards. An inefficient performance, he’ll have to figure out CB Joey Porter Jr. and hope the Broncos’ offensive line can figure out Watt long enough for Nix to get him the football. And if Denver keeps losing, there’s an outside chance it explores trading Sutton with Pittsburgh becoming a logical trade partner.