Positional Grades: Steelers At Falcons

Well, that was quite an exhilarating ride for the season opener.

As the Pittsburgh Steelers typically do, they picked up an ugly win on the road, 18-10, over the Atlanta Falcons, to move to 1-0 on the season. The offense started slow, but made enough plays to get into scoring position. Kicker Chris Boswell was money on the day, accounting for all of the Steelers’ points, and the star-studded defense forced three turnovers and held the Falcons to just 54 yards in the second half.

Now, the Steelers move forward, preparing for a trip to Denver in Week 2 with some uncertainty at punter following Cameron Johnston’s serious injury.

But at 1-0, things are looking up for the Steelers.

Let’s get to some grades from Sunday’s win over the Falcons.

QB — C

Justin Fields made the start for the injured Russell Wilson and was neither good nor bad. He was perfectly fine.

Fields was incredibly shaky early in the game, fumbling a snap on the first play of the game, and then missing some early throws, including layups to wide receiver Van Jefferson and running back Najee Harris.

He settled down after that and made some nice plays through the air, including late in the first half to wide receiver George Pickens. He then hit Pickens deep early in the second half, too. He also made some nice plays with his legs, rushing for 57 yards on 14 carries, adding another dangerous element to the Steelers’ attack.

Through the air, Fields finished 17-for-23 for 156 yards. After that tough early start, it was good to see Fields settle down. He took one sack that he shouldn’t have, but overall it was a fine showing for a guy who needed to prepare quickly late in the week to be the starter.

RB — B-

Coming into the season with a point to prove and playing for a new contract, Najee Harris got off to a strong start.

Harris ran hard and with authority on the day, finishing with 70 yards on 20 carries behind an offensive line with two players making their first NFL start and a quarterback who isn’t much of a threat through the air.

The fourth-year running back had a nice 20-yard run in the win and consistently was a hammer working downhill. He looked like a very solid fit in Arthur Smith’s offense in the first game action of the year.

With Jaylen Warren clearly limited a bit in his return from a hamstring injury, seeing him get just four touches on the day for 20 total yards, veteran Cordarrelle Patterson got some work in relief of Harris.

Patterson finished with four carries for 13 yards and helped set up some field goals in the win.

WR — C+

George Pickens had a very solid day, finishing with six receptions for 85 yards, including a big 40-yarder. After a quiet start in which he didn’t get much work, Pickens caught fire and made a handful of plays. He had a huge play on the sail route late in the first half helping set up a Boswell field goal. Then, he had the 40-yard catch from Fields in the second half.

He should have had a third explosive play but his 36-yard catch in the first half was wiped out by a bogus offensive pass-interference penalty.

Outside of Pickens, the wide receivers were almost non-existent.

Calvin Austin III had one catch for seven yards and Van Jefferson had one catch for one yard. Austin was blown up on the screen to Jefferson in the fourth quarter, leading to the one-yard gain. Not exactly the guy you want on the perimeter blocking on a screen.

TE — C+

Pat Freiermuth had four catches for 27 yards, and I liked the way he was utilized off boots, creating easy completions for Fields. Good to see him get some work after being rewarded with a contract extension.

Darnell Washington was even utilized in the passing game, hauling in one pass for five yards. He was a menace as a blocker, too, moving some bodies in the run game, even burying a guy to spring Harris for a nice run.

MyCole Pruitt had one catch for nine yards. Solid start for the TEs but hope there is more work there for them moving forward.

OL — C+

The running game was efficient overall, which was a positive sign with two young players making their first career NFL starts. Left guard Spencer Anderson allowed one pressure that led to a quick throw from Justin Fields, and there was the fumbled snap on the first play from scrimmage in the snap from Zach Frazier to Fields.

But overall, this offensive line played relatively well.

The Steelers rushed for 147 yards and really grinded it out. They also allowed just two sacks on the day, with one sack going on Fields due to holding onto the ball too long and trying to make a play.

Broderick Jones had a silly offsetting personal foul penalty in which he didn’t do anything but protect teammate James Daniels.

Overall, this was a solid performance after plenty of concerns during the preseason and training camp.

DL — A-

What a showing from the defensive line. Truly.

Cameron Heyward looked quite good with a new contract in hand, finishing with four tackles. His power was on display throughout the game as a run defender. He controlled the line of scrimmage, generated some great push as a pass rusher and really looked good now that he’s healthy again. As if there was ever any doubt.

Larry Ogunjobi was very good against the Falcons, too, creating pressure on the Donte Jackson interception, pushing a lineman right into the lap of Kirk Cousins, not allowing him to step up. Ogunjobi was fantastic in the preseason and has carried that over into the regular season. Very encouraging.

I also liked what I saw from Keeanu Benton at times and Montravius Adams.

Adams had a big sack in the win and continues to do nothing but produce when given playing time. Benton had two tackles and a quarterback hit and helped form a wall against the run along the defensive line, helping the Steelers limit the Falcons to just 89 yards rushing.

LB — A

If not for two bogus calls negating two splash plays, T.J. Watt would have had three sacks, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. Instead, he had one sack, a fumble recovery, three quarterback hits and a tackle for loss, blowing up an early run play.

He put a bow on the win with a sack of Cousins on the final play, not being denied a sack in the season opener.

Opposite Watt, I thought Alex Highsmith was very solid. He did have the one offsides penalty, but he batted a pass at the line of scrimmage and had five tackles, setting the edge well against the run.

Inside, Patrick Queen and Elandon Roberts were relatively quiet, with Queen recording two tackles and Roberts being held off of the stat sheet. Rookie Payton Wilson had a touchdown-saving tackle on the first drive of the game, forcing Atlanta to kick a field goal.

He had three tackles on the day.

DB — B+

Heck of a debut for DeShon Elliott.

Elliott had an early interception, later broke up a pass and was stout overall. What an underrated addition to the Steelers.

He freed up Minkah Fitzpatrick to go and make plays, which he did, leading the Steelers with seven tackles. Fitzpatrick had a huge open-field tackle on Bijan Robinson and really looked good now that he’s heathy again.

Cornerback Donte Jackson had a really solid game overall. He had an interception, helping seal the win, and should have had one earlier in the game that he simply dropped. But he was around the ball a ton and made plays in coverage, which is exactly what the Steelers needed from him.

Joey Porter Jr. shook off an injury and played well throughout the game, finishing with three tackles.

Rookie Beanie Bishop Jr. was around the ball a lot, finishing with four tackles, but it appeared he got lost on Kyle Pitts’ touchdown catch in a bit of a miscommunication in the secondary. Chalk that up to being a young player in a new scheme he’s still adjusting to.

Special Teams — A-

If this grade were just for Chris Boswell, it would be an easy A+. He was incredible on Sunday, drilling three 50+-yard field goals and accounting for all 18 of the Steelers’ points. When he’s right, there’s no better kicker in football.

Boswell also had to step in for an injured Cameron Johnston. Boswell booted a 43-yard punt after Johnston suffered a serious knee injury. What can’t he do?

The injury to Johnston was tough to see. It looked ugly on replay, and it ended a strong day he was having, averaging 51.5 yards on two punts. The problem was, the Steelers have a serious gunner issue. The Steelers allowed a 28-yard punt return in the win.

Coverage was a bit better on kickoffs, with Bishop recording a tackle on the opening kick and DeMarvin Leal flying down for a big hit on a return in the second half.

Calvin Austin III did some damage in the punt return game, finishing with 47 yards on four punt returns. He was a bit too hesitant at times though, which seemed to hinder him. He has to just get it and go. His speed will destroy coverage units.