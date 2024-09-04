J.J. Watt Hoping Steelers Use Justin Fields Package Against Falcons: ‘Can Give Them A Lot Of Juice’

Mike Tomlin said that the Atlanta Falcons should be ready for a package of plays involving backup QB Justin Fields, but it’s unclear if he was showing his hand or trying to play mind games. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris believes Tomlin could be trying to waste his time, but a Fields package could be effective in Arthur Smith’s offense. Former NFL superstar J.J. Watt seems to believe getting Fields involved on offense would be a good idea for the Steelers.

“I’m hoping there’s that Fields package,” Watt said Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show. “Tomlin’s talked about a possible package for Fields. What he did in the preseason, there’s a lot of good stuff there. I think that should be not only something for defensive coordinators to plan and think about during the week, but it can give them a lot of juice.”

Tomlin has seemed extremely impressed with Fields’ athleticism since the Steelers acquired him, so it wouldn’t be shocking if he was used like another weapon on offense. Russell Wilson is the starter, but having plays designed for Fields could keep a defense on its toes. When he was at his best, no one was better than Watt, so if he thinks it could trip up opposing defenses, then it’s probably true.

Watt also wants the Steelers to do well because he wants to see his brother, T.J., compete for a championship. He recently visited the Steelers, so he may have gotten an up-close view of Fields’ dynamic rushing ability. Fields has some work to do as a passer, but on the ground, he’s one of the best.

Watt is also correct that Fields showed off plenty of his athletic ability during the preseason. It wasn’t always pretty, but there were moments that made it obvious why so many people believe in Fields’ potential. There were some plays he made that most other quarterbacks probably can’t make.

In only a few short days, we’ll see if Tomlin was telling the truth or if he was being coy. Letting Fields waste away on the bench does not seem to be in Tomlin’s plans though. Not every suggestion from a former player is great, but Watt is going to find himself in the Pro Football Hall of Fame very quickly for a reason. Only a select few defenders have ever had a serious case to win MVP, and Watt is one of them. When he speaks, people should probably listen.