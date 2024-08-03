Mike Tomlin ‘Surprised’ By Justin Fields’ Athleticism

The Pittsburgh Steelers added QBs Russell Wilson and Justin Fields this offseason, and with Wilson limited with a calf injury during training camp, Fields has taken the majority of the first-team reps in practice. During an interview with Rhett Lewis and Marc Ross on Training Camp Live, head coach Mike Tomlin said he’s been “surprised” by Fields’ athleticism, which has been his defining trait throughout his career.

“I love his professionalism, his consistent approach to work, he’s got an even-keel demeanor that’s good for leadership,” Tomlin said. “And I’ve been surprised by his athleticism to be quite honest with you. I’ve seen video, obviously, but to see it up close and personal every day, he’s a special athlete, man. He can do a lot.”

It’s tough to get a feel for how athletic someone is until you get an up-close look at them, and that’s been the case with Tomlin and Fields. Even if Fields isn’t the team’s starting quarterback, the Steelers will reportedly have packages for him. The team has been working on read-option looks to take advantage of his speed and athleticism.

The athleticism that Fields offers at quarterback is rare for the position, and it’s something the Steelers can use to their advantage and get him on the move. He’s still got his flaws as a passer, but the athleticism is a trait the Steelers can use in conjunction with Russell Wilson assuming the latter is the starting quarterback.

The fact that Fields has been able to impress Tomlin with his athleticism bodes well for his future in Pittsburgh. While both Fields and Wilson are free agents after the 2024 season, it’s hard to see both of them leaving after the season. Given that Fields is just 25 years old, he has a chance to be Pittsburgh’s quarterback of the future, and the team is getting a good look at what its offense might look like with him running the show.

A year of development behind Wilson might be good for Fields to learn under a veteran who also was a mobile quarterback early in his career and has developed into a good passer. Fields will likely still see the field in some capacity this season, largely thanks to his athleticism and what he can offer to the team with his legs. It’ll be interesting to see just how exactly the Steelers deploy him, but it’s a trait that could be dangerous and really help their offense take a step forward next season.