‘What More Do You Want?’ Jonnu Smith Says Playing For Steelers ‘Checks All The Boxes’

After trading George Pickens, the Pittsburgh Steelers spent a good amount of time attempting to find more pass-catching help. They eventually found that help in Jonnu Smith, acquiring him alongside Jalen Ramsey in return for Minkah Fitzpatrick. With training camp on the horizon, Smith seems to be happy with landing in Pittsburgh.

“You check all the boxes, what more do you want? You basically check all the boxes,” Smith said on the Zach Smackz Show in an episode posted Friday. “You’re going up there to a historic franchise with a historic coach, with a historic QB… To be in that position, I’m humbled, I’m honored. I’m ready to get up there and get to work.”

Smith was connected to the Steelers via rumor long before his trade. Coming off a career year in 2024, Smith raised his value around the league. He picked up 884 receiving yards and scored eight touchdowns last year. Compared to the Steelers’ receiving core as a whole, Smith would have had an argument to be Pittsburgh’s WR1 last year.

This isn’t the first time Smith has mentioned his happiness about being a Steeler. It’s not without reason. He now reunites with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who coached him with both the Tennessee Titans and the Atlanta Falcons. In Pittsburgh’s offense, Smith should have a unique role.

He’s obviously capable of playing tight end, but Smith also does well lined up out wide, and as a wide receiver. It feels like a given that he’ll see time in 12 personnel, but with Pittsburgh having a lack of depth at receiver, don’t be surprised to see him out there as well. He also may work well with Aaron Rodgers, who won’t want to hold the ball for too long at this point in his career. Smith is a good athlete who can pick up yards after the catch, so he can be effective with screens or the quick game in general.

Whether you’re a fan of acquiring Smith or not, Steelers fans have to be happy with Smith’s attitude. Since becoming a Steeler, he’s shown nothing but gratitude for his new franchise. If he’s able to replicate his 2024 production in 2025, that would be a massive help for the offense. It would surely win him over with the fan base.