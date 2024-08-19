J.J. Watt Pays Visit To Steelers Facility, Shares Photo In Weight Room

Former NFL DL J.J. Watt posted a cryptic tweet today of him on the field and working out at the Pittsburgh Steelers UPMC South Side Facility on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Watt, the brother of Steelers star OLB T.J. Watt, worked out at the facility last year ahead of Pittsburgh’s Thursday Night Football matchup with the Titans which he attended, and now in a role with CBS, he’s likely just visiting his brother and taking a look at the facilities on a players day off.

But that’s not going to fuel rumors that J.J. could return to the league after he addressed rumors about a comeback and said the Steelers were one of the teams that he was monitoring last season.

It probably means a whole bunch of nothing, with Watt either at the facility to visit his brother or to do some work for CBS, but for a Steelers team that’s gone all-in this offseason by adding Russell Wilson and Patrick Queen, it’s at least something to note with J.J. at Pittsburgh’s facility today.

T.J. has yet to play in the preseason, but he’s looking to win his second Defensive Player of the Year award after being snubbed in 2023, and he’s going to be a major piece for Pittsburgh’s defense this season, as he has been ever since being drafted in 2017. Adding his brother to the defense would certainly be something, although again, it’s obviously incredibly unlikely to happen.

T.J. has yet to win a playoff game, and his hopes of doing so would certainly increase if J.J. was a member of Pittsburgh’s defense, but there’s enough star power in T.J., Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cameron Heyward and Patrick Queen that should still have the Steelers’ defense one of the top units in the league.

The question for the Steelers is going to be if their offense can provide enough to get them over the hump. It’s been an ugly showing through two preseason games for Pittsburgh’s offense, but hopefully they can score enough this season with one of the best defenses in the league on the other side.