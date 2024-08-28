Mike Tomlin Says Falcons HC Raheem Morris ‘Better Be Ready For A Justin Fields Package’

Russell Wilson has been named the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback, but that doesn’t mean Justin Fields will be stuck on the bench. Mike Tomlin has made it clear that he appreciates Fields’ athletic ability, and he will not allow that talent to waste away on the sideline.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday, Tomlin was asked if Atlanta Falcons HC Raheem Morris, should be ready to see Fields in Week 1.

“My friend Raheem Morris better be ready for a Justin Fields package,” Tomlin said. ” I don’t want to disclose any strategic approaches, but there’s too much talent to be sitting around watching all day.”

"my friend Raheem Morris better be ready for a Justin Fields package… there's too much talent to be sitting around watching."#HereWeGo @CoachTomlin on if Fields will see any action in Week 1.#NFL #PITvsATL pic.twitter.com/aHqYXAry81 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) August 28, 2024

That’s about as candid as you’ll see Tomlin get. There’s no dodging the question or beating around the bush there. Even though Wilson will be the starter, Fields will still be used like another weapon on offense. It harkens back to Kordell Stewart’s days with the Steelers. It’s unlikely Fields will be at any spot other than quarterback, but he will be a threat outside of throwing the ball.

Fields looked up and down during the preseason, but he did get better as time went on. He still struggled with things like throwing with anticipation, but his skills as a runner were as advertised. When there wasn’t a play to be made, Fields created one. It’s an element of his game that separates him from Wilson and clearly has distinguished him in the eyes of Tomlin.

In Arthur Smith’s offense, Fields’ ability to run may be his valuable trait. The Steelers are likely going to run the ball often, and with Fields coming in on certain plays, opposing defenses will be left guessing. In short-yardage situations or plays near the goal line, Fields’ mobility could be a unique asset for the Steelers.

Week 1 is approaching fast, and with the Falcons making some significant additions to their defense, the Steelers’ offense will be tested. It’s unclear how many plays Fields will get in that game, but it seems like there will be a healthy dose. Even if Fields doesn’t get a ton of playing time, forcing the Falcons to study him just as much as Wilson is brilliant strategy. Hopefully it can pay dividends.