Tomlin: Wilson And Fields More Talented Than Expected

Mike Tomlin didn’t mean it as a dig toward either quarterback, Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. But even though Wilson and Fields are veterans with known talent, Tomlin couldn’t help but be impressed and surprised at their talent after getting to watch it in-person on a daily basis this summer.

“Justin’s talents are more than I anticipated,” Tomlin told The Rich Eisen Wednesday afternoon. “Particularly his mobility, the things that he can do and create. That was really exciting. Russ’ deep ball is even more impressive than his reputation. And I’ve seen it for 10-plus years or more toward 15 years in the National Football League. To be around it every day, it was really exciting.”

Fields is one of the game’s most dynamic runners. Since entering the NFL, his 2,220 rushing yards are second-most of any quarterback, only trailing Lamar Jackson by a couple of first downs. Tomlin’s comments aren’t the first he’s made about being wowed by Fields’ athleticism during the summer, traits on full display during training camp as Fields was given the freedom to scramble and take off. His burst and ability to reach top speed are impressive, Fields able to outrun virtually anyone on the field.

Wilson didn’t get to flash his arm as often as the team had hoped, limited the first portion of camp with a calf injury suffered during the conditioning test. But he was cleared for the final few camp practices and flashed the “moon ball,” his deep throws that are as impressive now as they were early in his career. Wilson made the throw of camp, a 60-yard air throw down the middle complete on the money to Calvin Austin III.

In the preseason, Wilson connected with WR George Pickens downfield for a 32-yard gained and just missed out on a would-be 40-yard completion against the Buffalo Bills, putting the ball only where Pickens could make the play.

Those talents should put both on the field in 2024, Wilson as the starter and Fields as the backup. Though Tomlin has been a bit coy about committing to a package of plays for Fields, he dropped the coach-speak in an interview with Rich Eisen, telling Raheem Morris he better “be ready” to defend Fields in those situations and that Fields has too much talent to waste on the bench.

Combined, Pittsburgh has more talent in the quarterback room than it has had in years, even including Ben Roethlisberger’s final seasons as his knees wore out and his physical skills diminished. The Steelers are counting on the talent translating to the most production they’ve had in several seasons. It’s an offense in desperate need of it.