2024 Week 2 Steelers Vs. Broncos Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the road for a second-straight week to open the season, this time against the Denver Broncos. This game was supposed to have some pretty notable storylines, but Russell Wilson’s calf injury is preventing the revenge game from taking place. Now he will be helping Justin Fields from the sideline. Fields said that Wilson has been a big help providing insight on his former team all week.

The Steelers’ offense should look a little different this week with them having a full week to prepare for Fields leading the offense. They intentionally avoided the middle of the field in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons to avoid their elite safety tandem, but things should open up this week a bit.

On the other side, rookie QB Bo Nix will attempt to get his first win. He threw the ball 42 times, and also showed off his mobility with a rushing touchdown. Mike Tomlin has a good track record against rookie quarterbacks, but that has been tested more often in recent years. The Steelers have historically had trouble winning on the road in Denver.

The Steelers’ defensive line put in a dominant performance in Week 1, and should have every opportunity to do that once again. The Broncos OL is roughly average, and two of their starters were dealing with injuries earlier in the week.

This could be the debut of 2024 first-round OT Troy Fautanu with 2023 first-round OT Broderick Jones going to the bench. We will see how that shakes out in the first offensive drive, but that has been the indication from Steelers insiders throughout the week. He could have his hands full against Jonathon Cooper, who was one of the NFL’s top OLBs in Week 1.

If you have never joined us for a game thread, welcome to the party! Refresh this page throughout the game for play-by-play updates, video highlights, injury news, and more. Join the discussion at the bottom of the page in the comment section where fans gather each week to talk Steelers football as the game happens live.

Steelers Inactives

No. 3 QB Russell Wilson (3rd QB)

No. 10 WR Roman Wilson

No. 34 SS Jalen Elliott

No. 38 FS Terrell Edmunds

No. 73 OG Isaac Seumalo

No. 94 Dean Lowry

Broncos Inactives