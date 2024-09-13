Scouting Report: Broncos’ Defense Is Deuce Squared

As we’ve been doing for several years now, we’ll break down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponent each week, telling you what to expect from a scheme and individual standpoint. This year, Jonathan Heitritter and I will cover the opposing team’s defense. I will focus on the scheme, Jonathan on the players.

Today, scouting the Denver Broncos’ defense.

ALEX’S SCHEME REPORT

Broncos Run Defense

Looking at their Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the basis of my report today, the Broncos’ front was run over. Seattle rolled to 146 yards on the ground with RB Kenneth Walker II going for 103 yards and over 5 yards per carry along with a 20-plus yard touchdown.

In fact, the Broncos allowed three scores of 20-plus yards, including a 34-yard scramble score for QB Geno Smith. Watching the tape, Seattle didn’t have nearly as much first-half success running but busted bigger runs in the second half, especially by Walker and the backs.

Their front is a bit hybrid, but you can call it a base 3-4. They present a lot of 5-man structures, 5-1 looks in somewhat similar fashion to the Atlanta Falcons.

CB Riley Moss led the team with 12 tackles in Week 1 and the secondary had a ton of stops. Too many, really. No. 49 LB Alex Singleton is their every-down guy, not coming off the field last week. They were feast and famine in their success, recording eight tackles for a loss. LB Jonathan Cooper had a big day with two of them and four QB hits, which we’ll talk about in the pass-defense section below. CB Ja’Quan McMillian played nearly 75-percent of the snaps and saw some dimebacker-like action.

What’s really impressive is the fact Denver recorded two safeties…in the first half. They’re the first team since 2017 to record two safeties in the same game and did it for only the second time in their history, 1983 the other. Pittsburgh’s defense has never done it once. The first came off a holding call on a Seahawks boot in the end zone but on the second, the Broncos shot their d-tackle upfield with the LB slanting into the adjacent gap and making the stop.

There was a third occasion where Walker was nearly tackled for a safety after bobbling a screen. In the first half, they two-gapped well and held the point of attack with big bodies up front who controlled the line of scrimmage.

But in the second half, Seattle used its gap/power schemes to make headway. Two examples of runs by Walker off traps/short pulls. Walker broke some tackles and did well to create but Pittsburgh may run more gap scheme than it did against Atlanta.

Situationally, Denver held up. Seattle was only 4-of-12 on third down and 0-1 in the red zone. Very small sample size but numbers worth passing on. The Broncos forced a pair of turnovers.

Overall, this defense swarms and attacks well, rallying hard to the football.

Broncos Pass Defense

Like many QBs in Week 1, Seattle’s Geno Smith had a middling performance. He was relatively efficient going 18-of-25 but for just 171 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He was sacked twice, once by LB Jonathan Cooper, who also had four QB hits. DL Zach Allen had the other sack while Singleton had the INT off pressure. Seattle’s receivers were generally bottled up as CB Patrick Surtain II shadowed WR DK Metcalf. Expect Surtain to do the same with George Pickens.

Overall, the Broncos’ rush was effective. They sacked Smith on the first play of the game and the EDGE rushers collapsed the pocket effectively. Denver threatens well with MUG/pressure looks and likes to have dual 4is and wide rushers, really stressing the offensive tackles and completely covering them up.

Their rush is aggressive against empty, and they’ll send six over five. Wouldn’t advise Pittsburgh to work out of empty without having some great quick/screen game answers in this one.

Coverage-wise, having a top-tier corner like Surtain allows the Broncos to play lots of split-field coverage. Against 3×1 formations, they’ll “lock” or “MEG” the backside X-receiver with Surtain and play zone or a different coverage to the trips side. Example.

Overall, they still played a lot more man-free (Cover 1) than they did zone against Seattle. Couple other examples. Lot of MOFC (middle of field closed), which will lend itself to throwing outside the numbers. Like the Atlanta game, you might not see many throws over the middle this week simply because of a defensive structure that dictates much of that basic framework.

Even without Justin Simmons, the Broncos still will rotate their safeties post-snap to present different looks.

Jonathan’s Individual Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers got the win on the road against Atlanta to put themselves at 1-0 to start the season and will travel to Mile High this weekend to face off against the Denver Broncos. Denver is coming off a 26-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks where their defense surrendered 304 total yards, including 146 yards on the ground. Still, Denver has several notable defenders at every level whom Pittsburgh’s offense will have to account for in this matchup.

Defensive Line

The main defender that Pittsburgh will need to account for in the middle of Denver’s defensive line is No. 93 D.J. Jones. The former sixth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers has become a quality starter, providing quality run defense thanks to his strength and leverage at the point of attack. He also does a good job utilizing his strength to disrupt the pocket as a pass rusher, making him a handful for guards and centers to block.

Starting alongside Jones up front are No. 99 Zach Allen and No. 98 John Franklin-Myers. Allen signed a big contract with Denver last offseason and has been a steady producer for the Broncos and Cardinals since entering the league, becoming a full-time starter in 2021. Allen is a stout run defender who brings some pass-rush upside as a 3-4 DE, having the athleticism and quickness to get after the quarterback. He uses those same moves to evade blocks and make plays in the backfield against the run, recording 30 tackles for loss throughout his career.

Franklin-Myers signed with Denver this offseason and gives them another stout run defender up front as well as a powerful bull rusher who flashes on occasion. Backing up the starters are No. 94 Jordan Jackson, No. 97 Malcom Roach, and No. 96 Eyioma Uwazurike, who see little playing time behind Denver’s front line.

EDGE

Headlining Denver’s EDGE group is No. 0 Jonathon Cooper, who enjoyed a breakout season in 2023 to the tune of 8.5 sacks and 72 total stops. Cooper is off to a fast start in 2024, already notching two sacks while showcasing his impressive burst off the ball and his signature bull rush. Broderick Jones or Troy Fautanu better be ready for Cooper, who will be looking to win with power and leverage coming off the edge.

Opposite of Cooper is No. 5 Baron Browning, who is a quality second rusher, posting 9.5 sacks the past two seasons combined. Browning is also a capable run stopper who can set the edge and plays with good pursuit of the football, having great play speed for the position. Cooper and Browning are backed up by No. 15 Nik Bonitto and No. 52 Jonah Elliss, Denver’s third-round pick from this past draft. Bonitto is a quality sub-package rusher, accumulating eight sacks last season in just four starts.

Linebackers

The field general of Denver’s defense is No. 49 Alex Singleton, a former undrafted free agent who has become a defensive captain for the Broncos. Singleton, who broke into the league with the Philadelphia Eagles, plays with his hair on fire in pursuit of the football, coming downhill as well as running sideline to sideline in pursuit. He’s ranked near the top of the league in tackles the last two seasons and will be a guy the Steelers must account for in their blocking scheme to spring their backs in the second level.

Starting alongside Singleton is No. 55 Cody Barton, who came over from the Commanders this offseason after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Seahawks. Barton is an athletic linebacker who does well playing chase against the run and can cover backs and tight ends but can be a liability in coverage at times due to lack of spatial awareness. Denver also has No. 57 Kristian Welch and No. 40 Justin Strnad, core special teamers who see minimal defensive snaps.

Cornerbacks

The main man in Denver’s defense to pay attention to is No. 2 Patrick Surtain II, who signed a big-money deal to stay in Denver long-term this offseason. Surtain is one of the best cornerbacks in the league, having the size, length, and speed to match up with prototypical receivers on the outside. He’s a quality cover man and a willing tackler, making his matchup with WR George Pickens one to watch come Sunday.

Opposite of Surtain at corner is No. 21 Riley Moss, whom I got to coach as a member of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Moss is a twitchy defensive back who plays well in zone coverage and comes up well in run support, playing with a grit that you like to see in a cornerback. He totaled 12 total stops last week against Seattle and likely will be in on tackle attempts on Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren throughout the contest.

Starting in the slot for Denver is No. 29 Ja’Quan McMillian, a feisty defender who likes to make his presence felt against the run. Backups include No. 1 Tremon Smith, No. 31 Kris Abrams-Draine, and former Steelers CB No. 39 Levi Wallace.

Safeties

At safety for Denver, keep an eye on No. 6 P.J. Locke, who had a strong first game in 2024 against Seattle. Locke is a traditional strong/box safety who will come downhill and light up runners as he fills the alley, packing a punch as a tackler. He plays with great tenacity and represented himself well in his first starting action last season. He can be susceptible to giving up separation in man coverage.

Starting opposite of Locke is No. 22 Brandon Jones, who came over from Miami this offseason after starting 30 games for the Dolphins the past four seasons. Jones mixes it up between deep safety and in the slot, having the chops to cover in space but does his best work when he is free to roam the field in zone coverage. Backing up Jones and Locke are No. 34 JL Skinner, No. 26 Devon Key, and No. 43 Keidron Smith, the latter two being in their rookie seasons.