Scouting Report: Broncos’ Offense Hoping To Bounce Back

As we’ve been doing for many years now, we’ll break down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponent each week, telling you what to expect from a scheme and individual standpoint. Like last year, Josh Carney and I will cover the opposing team’s offense. I will focus on the scheme, Josh on the players.

Today, our scouting report on the Denver Broncos’ offense.

Broncos Offensive Scheme Report

Broncos Run Game

Similar to last week, scouting reports are still limited. Going off the first week of the regular season, it’s a small sample size. But it’s the best thing we have to go with right now. Denver’s run game didn’t do much in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, the two lead backs combining for 18 carries and 50 yards. QB Box Nix led the team with 35 yards rushing.

Javonte Williams, coming off a 2023 injury, started the game and played over half the snaps. But he was out-carried by RB Jaleel McLaughlin 10-8. FB Michael Burton had a role too, logging 10 snaps.

The Broncos had a run-minded approach. On first down over the first three quarters, they ran 12 times and passed seven. Denver has a varied run game, but it leaned on crack toss and a perimeter approach. Alert for it on 2nd and medium, which they did twice in the first half. They can run it to the field and boundary side. They also ran a toss to convert on a 3rd and 1 out of a sneak/dive look.

They’ll also run a man/duo scheme to get downhill that had a fair amount of success.

Nix can scramble and extend on his own, including this hard-nosed rushing score.

Some other stats. Denver was inefficient in the opener. They were an ugly 5-of-18 on third down, 1-of-4 in the red zone, turned it over three times (two picks, one fumble) and averaged 2.7 yards on first down. A rough offensive outing.

Broncos Pass Game

Nix, the team’s first-round pick in April, easily won the starting job. He had a turbulent debut, completing 26-of-42 passes for 138 yards and two picks along with two sacks. He was hit eight times, and his longest completion was 25 yards. Tough sledding against the Mike Macdonald defense that created chaos.

Nix targeted 10 receivers, but WR Courtland Sutton was his favorite man, receiving 12 targets on the day. Denver kept things short. Sutton averaged 9.5 yards on four catches while No. 2 Josh Reynolds averaged 9.0 yards on five grabs. Tight ends weren’t as involved, receiving four total targets.

Lots of RPOs under Sean Payton with Nix. Like Pittsburgh, inside zone paired with No. 2 bubble and a play with No. 3 in the flat.

They love this swing lead that’s become popular around the NFL. 2nd and medium and 2nd and long is when they called it.

Like Pittsburgh, Denver loves this lo-hi half-field read with a flat, crosser, and corner route. Combined, the Steelers and Broncos probably ran it a dozen times in Week 1.

And alert the false key with a pulling guard. Like to go max protect and take a shot, though it was well-defended by the Seahawks in the opener.

Could also attack their empty protection. Lots of full slides. Think you can sneak a linebacker through the B-gap away from the slide. Also, they had trouble handling pressures and overloads. The Steelers will blitz more than they did Kirk Cousins when they sat back and dropped seven.

Josh’s Individual Report

It’s Broncos week, Steelers fans!

With that comes a tough trip to the Mile High City to take on the 0-1 Denver Broncos under head coach Sean Payton and rookie quarterback Sean Payton.

This was billed as a significant revenge game for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson against his former team, but that doesn’t appear to be the case with Wilson hurt and Justin Fields likely the starting quarterback.

What it will be is a chance for Payton to show off his new pupil in Nix, a quarterback the Broncos selected No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oregon.

Nix made 61 starts in college between time at Auburn and Oregon and put up some great numbers with the Ducks.

But after one week in the NFL, Nix has some struggles ahead. He threw two interceptions in the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, one of which was a bad stare down.

Outside of that, Nix made some decent throws, particularly when he cut it loose down the field.

Nice throw here to wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who came over from Detroit in free agency this offseason, on a strong back-shoulder throw. Nix put it right where Reynolds could make the play, firing a dart downfield with good pace and placement for the big hookup.

It was his legs though that did the most damage against Seattle and could provide the Steelers with a bit of a challenge, especially as they stalk him for sacks.

Nix is a very good athlete and was one of the fastest runners in football in Week 1 on this scramble.

The pocket collapsing in front of Nix, he feels the pressure and realizes the outside is open in man coverage. So he tucks it and takes off for the 23-yard gain. Nix can really do some damage as a runner if rush-lane integrity isn’t a focus.

It’ll be interesting to see if Payton taps into Nix’s mobility a bit more in Week 2 with some designed runs to try and combat Pittsburgh’s pass rush.

In the backfield, the Broncos have a solid 1-2 punch in Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin.

Williams is still working his way back fully from a devastating knee injury a few years ago, but it’s clear he’s the Broncos’ best back.

Williams brings a significant power package to the table as a runner, one that allows him to barrel through defenders, move piles and churn out yardage. His contact balance is impressive, too. The guy just doesn’t go down on first contact.

Add his vision and ability to hit the cutback and rip off chunk plays and there’s a tough back to deal with over and over again.

Then, when the Broncos add McLaughlin, he provides the speed element and can rip off the big runs.

He did have a fumble against the Seahawks deep in Seattle territory, but that didn’t seem to faze Payton when it came to calling his number throughout the game.

Receiver is a big question for the Broncos behind Courtland Sutton.

Sutton is a true WR1, one who can win downfield, is a solid blocker and provides some tough yards after the catch. He tracks the ball very well downfield in the passing game and has shown the ability to work through contact to make plays.

Reynolds was a solid signing for the Broncos, and he made a nice play against Seattle. His hands are questionable though, as he’s struggled with drops throughout his career.

He can make plays down the field though and is a commendable blocker.

Rookie Devaughn Vele has become a bit of a favorite target for Nix. He’s tough over the middle and has sure hands. He offers some juice down the field, too, but primarily profiles as a possession receiver.

Marvin Mims Jr. and Troy Franklin bring speed and home run ability down the field, but they have struggled to find playing time. Mims played just 12 snaps against the Seahawks and Franklin was inactive.

At tight end, the Broncos have a talented playmaker in Greg Dulcich. He’s a good move TE with dependable hands and has some juice after the catch. But he struggles to stay healthy.

Adam Trautman is a nice No. 2 TE who seems to get quite a bit of work in the passing game. He’s more of that short possession-type TE for the Broncos while Nate Adkins is a blocking TE primarily.

Denver will utilize the fullback on the field often, too, in Michael Burton. Good blocker overall. But not a threat in the passing game.

Up front, the Broncos are dealing with some injuries ahead of Sunday’s matchup. Here’s how I expect them to line up left to right Sunday, should everyone be able to play.

LT — Garett Bolles

LG — Ben Powers

C — Luke Wattenberg

RG — Quinn Meinerz

RT — Mike McGlinchey

On paper, that’s a really solid offensive line. The Broncos have invested a lot of money in that group up front, signing Powers and McGlinchey to big deals in free agency while extending Bolles and Meinerz after hitting on them with draft picks.

But Bolles is dealing with an ankle injury and missed practice Wednesday. Wattenberg missed practice Wednesday with an ankle injury as well.

If neither can go, veteran Matthew Peart would step in for Bolles while Alex Forsyth would step in for Wattenberg.

On special teams, the Broncos are solid.

Kicker Will Lutz is as steady as they come. He connected on 30-of-34 field goals in his first season with the Broncos in 2023 and was 3-for-3 against the Seahawks in Week 1. He’s 2-for-3 in his career on field goals against the Steelers, for what it’s worth.

Punter Riley Dixon can really boom balls, and punting in a high altitude only helps that. Dixon has averaged 45.9 yards per punt in his career and averaged 46.3 yards last season.

On eight punts against Seattle, Dixon averaged 48.6 yards and had a long of 65, downing four punts inside the 20-yard line.

Mims serves as the kick and punt returner. He had a 99-yard kickoff return for touchdown last season as a rookie and had a 52-yard punt return. He earned a Pro Bowl nod as a special teams piece last year for a reason.