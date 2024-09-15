2024 Week 2 Steelers Vs. Broncos Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers lead at the half, 10-0 after a field goal by Chris Boswell. The 10-0 score doesn’t paint the appropriate picture of how dominant the Steelers have been in this game. The Denver Broncos have accomplished very little on offense, and the Steelers have mostly been beating themselves on offense.

The Steelers have 13 first downs to the Broncos’ 3. It is never good to let a team hang around when you are otherwise dominating the game.

The tackle rotation didn’t end very well for Broderick Jones. He entered the game and promptly killed an impressive drive with three penalties before being pulled for Troy Fautanu.

The Steelers will get the ball back at the beginning of the first half with a chance to make it a three-possession game.

The Steelers had to settle for a field goal at the end of the half because of a controversial call. George Pickens has been getting robbed of yards and touchdowns left and right over the first two weeks of the season.