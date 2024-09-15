Steelers Vs. Broncos 2024 Week Two: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV & Radio Schedule

2024 Week 2

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) vs. Denver Broncos (0-1)

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET, Sept. 15, 2024

Site: Empower Field at Mile High (76,125) • Denver, Colo.

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analysis), and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds per MyBookie.ag: Broncos +2.5

Trends:

Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Pittsburgh’s last seven games.

Pittsburgh is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of Pittsburgh’s last 11 games on the road.

Pittsburgh is 1-5 SU in its last six games when playing at Denver.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of Pittsburgh’s last 12 games against an AFC opponent.

Pittsburgh is 4-2 ATS in its last six games against an opponent in the AFC West division.

Pittsburgh is 1-4-1 ATS in its last six games played in Week 2.

The total has gone OVER in four of Denver’s last five games.

Denver is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games.

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Denver’s last 15 games against Pittsburgh.

Denver is 5-1 SU in its last six home games.

Denver is 5-1 SU in its last six games when playing Pittsburgh at home.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Denver’s last nine games against an opponent in the AFC.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of Denver’s last 12 games against an opponent in the AFC North.

Denver is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games played in September.

Denver is 6-3 ATS in its last 9 games played in Week 2.

Steelers Injuries:

G Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) – Out

QB Russell Wilson (calf) – Questionable

WR Roman Wilson (ankle) – Questionable

Broncos Injuries:

WR Devaughn Vele (ribs) – Out

Weather:

DENVER WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_sep_15_2024_at_denver-broncos_weekly_release

Flipcard:

pit-den-week-2-flipcard-2024

Game Capsule:

pit-den-week-2-capsule-2024