Russell Wilson Has ‘Been Very Helpful’ Providing Broncos ‘Insight’ To Justin Fields

Russell Wilson might be injured, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t helping the Pittsburgh Steelers. This week, it appears Justin Fields will get the start again with Wilson hurt. That has to sting for Wilson because the Steelers are playing his former team, the Denver Broncos. Even though he probably won’t play, Wilson is still doing what he can to help Fields prepare.

“He’s been great,” Fields told reporters Thursday via the team’s transcripts. “He’s preparing like he’s playing too. Of course he played for Denver last year, so just the insight on some of the guys that are there, and how they play, and what their philosophy is. He’s been very helpful in terms of that stuff, and he’s always been helpful since the moment I’ve gotten here.”

Wilson played for the Broncos in 2022 and 2023, and while their team is different from last year, they still have the same core coaching staff. That means their scheme and identity should be relatively similar to when Wilson was there. If that’s the case, he should have invaluable knowledge for Fields. If he can make plays like he did against the Atlanta Falcons, then Fields and the offense should be alright.

Fields to Pickens late. Thankfully he stepped out. BIG play to close half #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/x7XoO4ergp — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 8, 2024

Some of the Broncos’ pieces on defense have changed as well, but they have many of the same players in place. Those were Wilson’s teammates, guys he would practice against all the time. He should have a pretty good feel for what they do and do not do well. He and Fields have a similar skill set, so he should be able to give the younger quarterback some good tips.

However, the Broncos are likely aware of how Wilson is helping the Steelers. It’s all part of the big chess game the two teams will play on Sunday. Fields will try to use some of Wilson’s information to his advantage, and the Broncos will do what they can to confuse him and not be predictable.

Fields has talked a lot about how good of a mentor Wilson has been to him, and it seems that isn’t changing. Although Wilson has to be frustrated that this injury is lingering, he doesn’t have a bad attitude. That’s the sign of a good leader and part of why he’s a captain.

After the game, it will be interesting to hear if any of Wilson’s information was useful and made an impact. Broncos HC Sean Payton is a veteran in the NFL, so it will likely be difficult to pull the wool over his eyes. The Steelers are going to do their best though, and we’ll see if Fields can help Wilson get some revenge.