2024 Preseason Game 1 Steelers Vs Texans Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

There have been 207 days that have passed since the Pittsburgh Steelers closed the book on their 2023 season with a loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Now they open a new chapter with the beginning of the 2024 season. It all begins tonight when the Steelers host the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium.

A lot has changed this offseason. Arthur Smith was brought in as the offensive coordinator, the quarterback room was completely overhauled, and several new faces joined the team in free agency and the NFL Draft. While Russell Wilson was given pole position, he just started ramping up his practice from a calf injury suffered at the start of camp. Justin Fields will be starting with a large opportunity to continue stating his case for a true competition.

Several starters will be sitting out on both teams, but the starters who are participating will be playing roughly two drives each. That leaves opportunities for guys like DeMarvin Leal, Nick Herbig, Jeremiah Moon, Ryan Watts, Payton Wilson, and others to play more than they usually would with the first-team units.

Special teams will also be a big thing to watch. The new kickoff rule brings intrigue, and special teams is often how fringe roster players earn their spot on the initial 53-man roster. The Texans already played their first preseason game, so it will be interesting to see if they expand their strategy on kick return over the vanilla scheme the Steelers will likely use to get the basics down.

If this is your first time joining us for a live game blog, welcome! I will be providing play-by-play updates, curating interesting tweets, injury updates, video highlights and more. You can also scroll down to the bottom of the page where many fans gather to talk about the game in real time. Football is back!

Tonight’s QB1 checking into the stadium.

Surprisingly, Cordarrelle Patterson is suited up and appears to be preparing to play. Very interesting given he has not practices yet and was activated off the non-football injury list just hours ago. Patrick Queen is also dressed, and Tomlin said he is resting during his Wednesday morning press conference. They may just be having the new Steelers go through the motions.

Wilson suited up as well to go through the motions. He led the team out of the tunnel along with Fields.