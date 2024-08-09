Several Texans Players To Sit Out Preseason Game Against Steelers

While the Houston Texans plan to play their starters Friday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, several players will still be held out. According to Texans’ reporter Aaron Wilson, more than two dozen names will sit out, including several starting offensive linemen.

Several #Texans not slated to play against #Steelers Tytus Howard (minor knee injury), Laremy Tunsil (offseason knee scope), Kamari Lassiter (ankle), Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), Tim Settle Jr. (calf), Desmond King (groin), Christian Harris (calf), Charlie Heck (plantar fasciitis),… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 9, 2024

Tunsil is the team’s anchor at left tackle but has battled knee injuries dating back to last season. Houston is in no need to rush him ahead of their regular season opener. Howard is a former first round pick at right tackle, meaning the team will start backups to protect QB C.J. Stroud’s 2024 debut.

Per Wilson, the Texans will turn to Blake Fisher and Nick Broeker as their bookend tackles tonight.

#Texans first-team offensive line tonight expected against #Steelers LT Blake Fisher, LG Kenyon Green, C Juice Scruggs, RG Shaq Mason, RT Nick Broeker @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 9, 2024

Fisher is the team’s second round pick of the 2024 draft. Blocked by Joe Alt at Notre Dame, Fisher primarily played right tackle but is receiving work at left tackle to begin his NFL career. Broeker is a former seventh round pick who has played guard and tackle. They’re matchups the Steelers could take advantage of, though T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith won’t play in the Steelers’ opener. Instead, Nick Herbig figures to be one of the starting outside linebackers while it’s unclear who could start opposite of him. Veteran Markus Golden missed the last two days of practice, potentially opening the door for Jeremiah Moon or Kyron Johnson to get the nod.

Elsewhere, Anderson is one of the teams top pass rushers, a top-five selection a year ago and last year’s Defensive Rookie of the Year. Houston signed former Minnesota Vikings DE Danielle Hunter in free agency, giving them one of football’s top pass rush tandems.

King briefly played for the Steelers last year, seeing work as a return man and playing all of one defensive snap where defensive miscommunication gave up a touchdown in Week 5 to the Baltimore Ravens. After being cut by Pittsburgh the following week, King rejoined the Texans and played a key defensive role late in the regular season and during the team’s pair of playoff games.

Pittsburgh is expected to play most of their starters tonight though at least seven players, including QB Russell Wilson, DE Cam Heyward, and LB Patrick Queen, will sit out. Kickoff is set for 7 PM/EST tonight. The game will be shown locally and on NFL Network.