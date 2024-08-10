2024 Preseason Game 1 Steelers Vs Texans Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Houston Texans put up one touchdown with their starting unit and scored another towards the end of the half due to a fumbled punt by Quez Watkins. They also tacked on a field goal with just a few seconds remaining in the half with a lengthy drive led by Davis Mills.

All starters are now well out of the game, the second half will be about evaluating players on the roster bubble. Their contributions on offense and defense are important, but special teams is where many of them can make the team.

The Texans get the ball back up 17-0 to start the second half. Track along with the second half game thread below.

START OF 3RD QUARTER

Matthew Wright kicked the ball off and it was returned to the 30.

1st and 10, Cam Akers up the middle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Tim Boyle connected with Akers for 8 yards.

1st and 10, Boyle complete to Xavier Hutchinson for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, Akers off left tackle for 5 yards. 3rd and 1, Akers up the middle gained just enough to convert.

1st and 10, Boyle incomplete deep to Sims, broken up by Kalon Barnes. 2nd and 10, pass dropped by Ben Skowronek. 3rd and 10, incomplete to Skowronek deflected by Anthony Averett and nearly intercepted by Miles Killebrew.

Scotty Miller back to field the punt, and he called for a fair catch. The punt hit the ground and rolled out of bounds at the 22.

1st and 10, Aaron Shampklin off left tackle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Kyle Allen found Calvin Austin III for a 24-yard gain.

1st and 10, Allen complete to Dez Fitzpatrick for 10 yards, but Connor Heyward called for holding. 1st and 20, Shampklin up the middle for 9 yards. 2nd and 11, Allen complete to Jaray Jenkins for 16 yards up the right sideline.

1st and 10, Allen complete to Heyward for a loss of two. Allen called for a false start on 2nd. 2nd and 17, Allen complete to Austin deep left for 25 yards.

Kyle Allen and Calvin Austin connect AGAIN for a first down

— NFL (@NFL) August 10, 2024

1st and 10, Jonathan Ward around the right end for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Ward got tripped up and fell with a holding call on TE Matt Sokol. Penalty was declined. 3rd and 7, Allen scrambled for 11 yards to convert.

1st and goal from the 6 yard line, complete to Connor Heyward for six yards and a touchdown. The Steelers finally get on the board. Wright missed the PAT. 17-6 Texans.